Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Tasha K Spills the Tea: Entertainment's Wildest Headlines

Tasha K Spills the Tea: Entertainment’s Wildest Headlines on Posted on the Corner

From celebrity meltdowns to shocking revelations, Tasha K unpacks the juiciest headlines shaking up Hollywood.

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Mayweather sues Showtime for $350M misappropriation, while Gervonta Davis hunts for missing money.
  • Corey Holcomb faces backlash over alleged assault, and Aaron Hall and Diddy named in shocking lawsuit.
  • Papoose drops bombshell about Remy Ma's 'jail girlfriend,' and Stevie J and Faith Evans divorce.
POTC Tasha K Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

If you thought the news cycle was calming down, think again. In a recent exclusive on Posted on the Corner, the queen of unfiltered commentary, Tasha K, sat down to unpack the wildest headlines currently shaking up the culture. From boxing legends to political figures, nobody was safe from the deep dive.


Floyd Mayweather, who is reportedly throwing heavy legal punches at Showtime. The undefeated champ is suing the network, alleging they misappropriated a staggering $350 million and funneled it to his manager, Al Haymon. While Mayweather has always flaunted his “Money” moniker, Tasha K hinted that his pockets might not be as deep as his Instagram suggests, even claiming he’s been handing out fake Birkin bags to the ladies. 50 Cent’s old advice to Floyd about actually reading his contracts seems louder than ever right now.

READ MORE STORIES

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is apparently facing his own battles outside the ring. Sharing the same manager as Mayweather, Davis has also been hunting down Al Haymon regarding owed money. To make matters worse, a warrant was issued for Davis after he reportedly missed a court date or violated probation. It’s a messy situation that could derail one of the most promising careers in the sport if he doesn’t get his business in order.

Corey Holcomb’s Alleged Assault: Corey Holcomb Faces Backlash Over Viral Video

On the comedy front, things took a dark turn with Corey Holcomb. A disturbing video surfaced allegedly showing Holcomb punching Christina Payne. The leak supposedly happened after Anton Daniels called Holcomb out, questioning his sexuality. It’s a chaotic sequence of events that has social media in a frenzy, questioning the character of everyone involved.

The industry reckoning continues with Aaron Hall, who is facing a serious lawsuit from Jane Does alleging he participated in heinous acts alongside Diddy. Tasha K referenced a resurfaced video from DJ Vlad’s channel where Hall named celebrities who allegedly watched him during intimate moments. Meanwhile, Diddy was reportedly served papers for the lawsuit while staying at an extended stay hotel in Alpharetta, Georgia, proving that legal troubles can find you anywhere.

Remy Ma’s Jailhouse Allegations: Papoose Drops Bombshell on Remy Ma’s Past

The conversation shifted to hip-hop relationships, with Tasha dropping a bombshell about Remy Ma. According to Papoose, Remy allegedly had a “jail girlfriend” during her time away. It’s a surprising twist in one of hip-hop’s most beloved love stories. Speaking of love lost, Stevie J and Faith Evans are officially divorced. Tasha claimed to have footage from inside their home showing Stevie yelling at the legendary singer, painting a troubled picture of their union.

Senator Warnock’s Bold Statements: Senator Warnock Takes Aim at Trump and Nicki Minaj

Senator Raphael Warnock called in to address a disrespectful tweet from Donald Trump featuring the Obamas. He also had words for Nicki Minaj, suggesting she is “selling her soul.” Between Glorilla’s sister dragging her on Facebook for forgetting the family and Gloss Up’s baby daddy drama, Posted on the Corner proved once again that the truth is often stranger—and messier—than fiction.

Tasha K Spills the Tea: Entertainment’s Wildest Headlines on Posted on the Corner was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

T.I. Fires Back At 50 Cent Online Amid VERZUZ Chatter

Hip-Hop Wired
Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing

The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi's Congressional Crash Out

Hip-Hop Wired
"Law & Order" 25th Anniversary Celebration

Ice-T Claps Back At MAGA Over His Bad Bunny Support

Hip-Hop Wired
BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Minneapolis, MN., Friday, 10/15/10] (left to right) Production crew photographer Christina Hilbig taped Nicole Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict with Nicole Curtis" as they filmed a segment on the restoration of o

HGTV Reality Star Fired After Hurling N-Word On Camera

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Katt Williams
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Katt Williams Live PLUS $250 Cash!

Enter to Win Tickets to 'The R&B Lovers Tour'
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Enter to Win Tickets to ‘The R&B Lovers Tour’

Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Tron Snow

Grand Opening, Grand KKKlosing! Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

School Bus Depot, New Mexico
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Schools Shut Down Monday Due to Incoming Winter Weather

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close