Drake’s “Warehouse” Merch Goes Valentine’s Mode With Amazon Music

Drake is keeping his foot on the gas when it comes to creative rollouts. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, he’s expanded his “Warehouse” universe with a new capsule in partnership with Amazon Music.

As per Hypebeast, Drake and Amazon Music have teamed up once again for a limited-edition “Warehouse” Valentine’s Day merch drop. The collection leans into romantic undertones while keeping the moody, minimalist aesthetic that has defined the Warehouse concept since its launch back in August 2025. Originally introduced as a direct-to-fan retail experience tied to exclusive releases and curated moments, the Warehouse has evolved into a strategic merch hub that blends music, culture and commerce in very Drake fashion.

This latest capsule arrives with intention. The drop coincides with the one-year anniversary of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake’s collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. That project set the tone for a more R&B-heavy, emotionally charged era for the Toronto superstar — and this Valentine’s collection feels like an extension of that vibe. Think wearable mood pieces that tap into late-night text energy, love, lust and everything in between.

Standouts include a four-pack of themed underwear that nods to the sensual energy of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, giving fans a bold — and wearable — way to celebrate the holiday. There’s also a Drake-branded snow globe, a kitschy keepsake that captures the Warehouse aesthetic in miniature form, turning merch into something you’d actually display rather than just wear. Other items in the collection — from graphic hoodies to layered accessories — continue the minimalist yet intentional design language that has defined the Warehouse concept since its debut. Together, the pieces reflect a mix of lifestyle, mood, and personality, making the drop feel less like a standard music tie-in and more like a curated seasonal capsule.

The partnership with Amazon Music continues to signal Drake’s willingness to experiment with distribution and branding beyond traditional music channels. Instead of simply dropping merch through his own platform, he’s building layered experiences around major moments — anniversaries, holidays and cultural touchpoints — keeping fans engaged year-round.

Source: Drake Warehouse / Amazon Music / Drake Warehouse / Amazon Music

Drake first debuted the Warehouse concept last summer as a curated digital storefront, positioning it as more than just a merch shop but as a living extension of his musical world. With this Valentine’s Day edition, it’s clear the concept isn’t a one-off — it’s a long play.

You can shop Drake’s “Warehouse” Valentine’s Day collection via Amazon Music here.