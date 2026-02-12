Listen Live
T.I. Fires Back At 50 Cent Online Amid VERZUZ Chatter

After an older video of T.I. resurfaced challenging 50 Cent to a song-for-song battle, the pair exchanged some words online.

Published on February 12, 2026

T.I. is reportedly gearing up to release his upcoming studio album, Kill The King, and he’s made it clear that this will be his final project. In the midst of T.I.’s impending retirement and VERZUZ chatter, an older clip of Tip calling out 50 Cent for a song-for-song battle resurfaced, with the pair exchanging words online.

Nuface shared a 2020 clip on Instagram of T.I. in the studio, on a phone call with Kevin Hart, urging the comedian to contact 50 Cent so they could stage a battle of their hit songs. In the video, Tip spoke confidently on behalf of all southern Hip-Hop, stating that artists from the region fail to garner respect from their northern counterparts.

In the comments section, 50 Cent posted the reply “King Rat,” pointing to a moment where T.I. pinned a gun charge on a deceased cousin, which Lil Boosie also called out in 2023. T.I. caught wind of the reply and fired back with one of his own.

“You playing on MY NAME when only one of us a rat in real life…you know I got your paperwork right?” T.I. said. “And my transcript is available online. Your excuses is useless. Get yo ho ass in the box or STFU and live in fear. You soft son. You’ve lost my respect.”

If fans know anything about 50 Cent, he’s surely going to reply to T.I. in his typical fashion. However, we doubt this gets the pair closer to holding the VERZUZ battle many have been clamoring for for years.

Photo: Getty

T.I. Fires Back At 50 Cent Online Amid VERZUZ Chatter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

