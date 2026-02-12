Listen Live
Close
News

J. Cole Fires Back At Cam’ron, Asks Judge To Toss Lawsuit

J. Cole is finally pushing back against a rapper who has had plenty to say about him.

Published on February 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Dreamville Music Festival
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

J. Cole is finally pushing back against a rapper who has had plenty to say about him.

No, not Kendrick Lamar or Drake, but Cam’ron. In 2024, Cole released Might Delete Later, which featured Killa Cam on the track “Ready ’24.”

At the time, the collaboration appeared to be the start of a mutually beneficial relationship between the two, a scratch-my-back, scratch-yours situation.

However, things reportedly shifted when the Harlem rapper sought a feature in return from The Fall-Off MC, which never materialized. Cam then allegedly Cole to sit down for an interview in exchange for his appearance on the record, a request Cole supposedly agreed to.

After multiple delays and rescheduled dates, the rapper-turned-podcaster grew frustrated and began considering legal action.

“I don’t wanna sue J. Cole, but I do, and will be compensated for what I did. That was the last thing I wanted to do, but it was kinda the only thing I could do.”

Cole’s legal team has since responded, denying that any binding agreement was ever made. According to the Forest Hills Drive rapper’s attorney, there was never a formal commitment tied to the collaboration.

“[Cam’ron] asked Cole to appear on his podcast, and he and Cole discussed the possibility of Cole appearing on plantiff’s podcast, but no commititment was ever made Cole to do so nor was there any agreement or condition related to ‘Ready ’24’ to do so.”

With both sides standing firm, what started as a feature request has now turned into a legal dispute playing out beyond the booth.

J. Cole Fires Back At Cam’ron, Asks Judge To Toss Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

T.I. Fires Back At 50 Cent Online Amid VERZUZ Chatter

Hip-Hop Wired
Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies in oversight hearing

The Web Mocks AG Pam Bondi's Congressional Crash Out

Hip-Hop Wired
"Law & Order" 25th Anniversary Celebration

Ice-T Claps Back At MAGA Over His Bad Bunny Support

Hip-Hop Wired
BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Minneapolis, MN., Friday, 10/15/10] (left to right) Production crew photographer Christina Hilbig taped Nicole Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict with Nicole Curtis" as they filmed a segment on the restoration of o

HGTV Reality Star Fired After Hurling N-Word On Camera

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Katt Williams
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Katt Williams Live PLUS $250 Cash!

Enter to Win Tickets to 'The R&B Lovers Tour'
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Enter to Win Tickets to ‘The R&B Lovers Tour’

A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES

Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Tron Snow

Grand Opening, Grand KKKlosing! Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

School Bus Depot, New Mexico
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Houston Schools Shut Down Monday Due to Incoming Winter Weather

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close