Halle Berry Engaged: The Love Story Fans Didn’t See Coming

After nearly six years together, the Oscar-winning actress is engaged to musician Van Hunt, marking a new chapter in a relationship built on patience, growth, and timing.

Published on February 11, 2026

After years of keeping their relationship largely private, Halle Berry has officially shared some joyful personal news: the Oscar-winning actress is engaged to longtime partner Van Hunt.

"The Phoenician Scheme" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Berry confirmed the engagement earlier this month, ending months of speculation and delighting fans who have followed the couple’s low-key love story. The pair, who have been together for nearly six years, met during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and built their relationship through long phone conversations before meeting in person — a slow, intentional beginning Berry has said made all the difference.

The actress, who has been candid in the past about the lessons she’s learned from previous marriages, made it clear this engagement feels different. Friends close to the couple say timing and emotional maturity played a major role, with both Berry and Hunt feeling fully ready for the next chapter. Berry has often spoken about finding peace and balance in this relationship, calling Hunt her “best friend” and biggest supporter.

Jury Photocall - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

The engagement ring itself quickly became a topic of conversation, with Berry proudly showing it off at a recent red-carpet appearance. Jewelry experts have described the ring as elegant and modern — much like the actress’s current approach to life and love.

While no wedding date has been announced, the couple isn’t rushing anything. Sources say they’re focused on enjoying the moment, prioritizing family, and continuing to support each other’s careers. Berry remains busy with upcoming film projects, while Hunt continues to release music and tour.

For fans, the engagement marks a heartwarming chapter for one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars — a reminder that love can arrive exactly when it’s supposed to, even after life’s twists and turns. And judging by the smiles, this is one “yes” that truly feels like forever.

