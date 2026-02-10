Bad Bunny Breaks Halftime Records With Live Super Bowl Wedding

When Bad Bunny stepped onto the field for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, expectations were sky-high. By the time the final note faded, he hadn’t just met them — he shattered records and rewrote halftime history.

Bad Bunny’s performance officially became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time, drawing an estimated 135.5 million viewers worldwide. The number surpassed previous viewership records and confirmed what fans already knew: the Puerto Rican superstar isn’t just a global artist — he’s a cultural force.

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty / other

From the opening moments, the show felt intentional and personal. The stage exploded with vibrant visuals rooted in Latin culture, backed by hundreds of dancers, live percussion, and unmistakable Caribbean rhythms. Performing largely in Spanish, Bad Bunny never diluted his identity for a global audience. Instead, he brought the audience into his world — and they showed up in historic numbers.

Midway through the performance, the cameras cut to a couple dressed in white standing at center field. As the music softened and the crowd quieted, it became clear this wasn’t a symbolic gesture or a dramatic prop. The couple was being legally married live during the halftime show, in front of a sold-out stadium and more than 135 million viewers around the world.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The ceremony was real — officiant, vows, and paperwork included. Bad Bunny stood nearby as a witness, smiling as the couple exchanged rings and sealed their marriage on one of the biggest stages on Earth. In a space typically dominated by spectacle and branding, the moment felt intimate, genuine, and completely unexpected.

By blending a record-breaking performance with a real love story, Bad Bunny delivered more than entertainment. He turned the Super Bowl halftime show into a celebration of culture, authenticity, and human connection — proving that even at the biggest event in sports, there’s still room for something deeply personal.

It wasn’t just a halftime show. It was a moment — and the world was watching.