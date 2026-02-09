Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Wes Moore Not Invited To National Governors Association Dinner

During Black History Month: Wes Moore, The Only Black Governor In America, Not Invited To National Governors Association Dinner At White House

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Maryland legislature
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump loves nothing more than petty political games, especially ones that involve race, but his latest hijinks have stirred up quite a bit of racial animus. Fresh off his AI-generated portrayal of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys on social media, the Orange One has now offended another Black man, and he’s not being quiet about it.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the only Black governor in the United States, has been snubbed from the upcoming National Governors Association dinner at the White House. This snub isn’t an accident; Moore is the vice chair of the organization and is expected to be invited to and attend any NGA event that is held.

According to POLITICO, Moore appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and made no secret about how he feels about not being extended an invite, calling it “particularly confusing.”

“It’s not lost on me that I’m the only Black governor in this country, and I find that to be particularly painful, considering the fact that the president is trying to exclude me from an organization that not only my peers have asked me to help to lead, but then also a place where I know I belong in,” Moore said.

He continued:

“I have long learned — and I’ve talked to the people and the children of my state — that I am never in a room because of someone’s benevolence or kindness,” Moore added. “I’m not in a room because of a social experiment. I’m in the room because I belong there, and the room was incomplete until I got there.”

When pressed by host Dana Bash about whether or not Moore attributes the snub specifically to being Black, he replied, “I can’t speak to the president’s intent. It’s not lost to me, but I can’t speak to the president’s intent.”

The post During Black History Month: Wes Moore, The Only Black Governor In America, Not Invited To National Governors Association Dinner At White House appeared first on Bossip.

During Black History Month: Wes Moore, The Only Black Governor In America, Not Invited To National Governors Association Dinner At White House was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

Hip-Hop Wired
Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry

Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveils "The Players Club"

Corey Holcomb Says TMZ Reporting Led To Loss Of Stand-Up Gigs

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

A LIFE BIG GAME WATCH PARTY SWEEPSTAKES

2 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’

Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Tron Snow

Grand Opening, Grand KKKlosing! Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Generic Winter Photo
Local  |  J-Mac

Houston Braces for Cold Snap What You Need To Know

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close