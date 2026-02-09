Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

Cardi B was outside all Super Bowl weekend and even made a surprise appearance on the biggest stage during the halftime show.

While the “Bodega Baddie” didn’t perform alongside Bad Bunny, she still made a cameo during the Benito Bowl. Fans quickly spotted Bardi dancing in front of a La Casita, a traditional Puerto Rican home, which played into the cultural backdrop of the performance.

The moment instantly went viral, with fans praising the subtle nod to Hispanic culture.

Cardi wasn’t the only celebrity to pop up during the show. Other surprise apperances included Jessica Alba, Karol G, Lady Gaga, and more, adding to the spectacle of the night.

The cameos helped elevate the performance beyond music, turning it into a full-on cultural moment.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Bronx rapper had been enjoying herself throughout Super Bowl weekend, but her main reason for being in attendance was to support her boo, Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, it was a rough night for Diggs, as his team, the New England Patriots, walked away with an L.

The superstar wide receiver also had a quiet performance on the biggest stage, which only added to the disappointment of the night. Still, Cardi was all smiles as she continued to show love and support.

Following the game, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to congratulate Bad Bunny and reflect on the first time she heard his music.

“First time I ever listened to Bad Bunny was this song… I was in love with this verse…CONGRATS BAD BUNNY.”

Overall, the response to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance was overwhelmingly positive. From the stage design to the energy Benito brought to the moment, it was one fans won’t forget, and the inclusion of cultural figures like Cardi B only made it hit harder.

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com