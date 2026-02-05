Sinkhole Forces Closure of I-10 East in Houston

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

A sinkhole has shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Federal Road on Houston’s east side, causing major traffic delays for commuters.

Officials say the sinkhole was caused by a water line issue beneath the roadway, which weakened the pavement and forced crews to close the freeway for safety reasons. The Texas Department of Transportation and City of Houston Public Works are working to assess the damage and begin repairs.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as the closure is expected to last several days. Westbound lanes remain open, but congestion is expected throughout the corridor.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.