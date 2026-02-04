C. J. Stroud Cuts His Hair: Fresh Start or Just Style

Source: N/A / n/a



Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud surprised fans by chopping off his signature long dreadlocks. Known for his Ohio State look, the 24‑year‑old is now sporting a clean, shorter hairstyle.

Many see it as more than cosmetic. In sports culture, cutting long hair often signals a fresh start or renewed focus, especially after a tough season. Following a playoff-ending performance with four interceptions, this change could reflect Stroud’s mindset heading into 2026.

Fans have reacted with humor and support on social media — some joking about “throwing fewer picks,” others praising the bold, symbolic change. While a haircut won’t change stats, it may signal that Stroud is ready to leave the past behind and focus on the Texans’ upcoming season.