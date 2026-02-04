Listen Live
C. J. Stroud Cuts His Hair: Fresh Start or Just Style

Published on February 4, 2026

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud surprised fans by chopping off his signature long dreadlocks. Known for his Ohio State look, the 24‑year‑old is now sporting a clean, shorter hairstyle.

Many see it as more than cosmetic. In sports culture, cutting long hair often signals a fresh start or renewed focus, especially after a tough season. Following a playoff-ending performance with four interceptions, this change could reflect Stroud’s mindset heading into 2026.

Fans have reacted with humor and support on social media — some joking about “throwing fewer picks,” others praising the bold, symbolic change. While a haircut won’t change stats, it may signal that Stroud is ready to leave the past behind and focus on the Texans’ upcoming season.

