Style & Fashion

Jordan Brand's New Ad Stars Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, & More

‘Want It All?’ Jordan Brand’s New Ad Starring Niecy Nash, Regan Aliyah, Teyana Taylor & More Has You Covered: Watch!

The new ad, which also celebrates the launch of the Air Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" sneakers, stars Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash as a genie who lives in 'Ironheart' star Regan Aliyah's Jordan 6 Infrared "Salesman" sneakers.

Published on February 3, 2026

Source: Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @jumpman23

Jordan Brand isn’t only known for dropping sneakers we can’t get our hands on, it’s also known for great commercials, and that tradition continues with its latest spot.

During the Grammys, Jordan Brand will unveil its new “Generational Greatness” AD, which features major star power.

The new commercial is a modern spin on the iconic 1991 Air Jordan commercial, which starred Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon. In the original, Blackmon rubs a lamp, and the late Little Richard pops out, granting one wish: Blackmon wants to become the GOAT himself (debate your auntie), Michael Jordan.

The new ad, which also celebrates the launch of the Air Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” sneakers, stars Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash as a genie who lives in Ironheart star Regan Aliyah’s Jordan 6 sneakers and grants one wish after she rubs her kicks to remove a scuff.

Nash then takes Aliyah on a journey, showing her the endless possibilities she could wish for in the spot, which also features WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier, Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams, and New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison, when Genie Niecy proposes she could wish to be a basketball superstar.

Near the end of the spot, Genie Niecy proposes that she could wish to be a multihyphenate superstar like Teyana Taylor, who is also featured in the spot.

Jordan Brand Generational Greatness AD
Jordan Brand

The Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” Is The Hero Product

The Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” serves as the hero product of the “Generational Greatness” campaign, alongside the Heir Series 2, which continues to highlight Jordan Brand’s “commitment to driving innovation in women’s basketball and championing the next generation of greatness.”

Peep the new commercial below.

