Miss Quad Confirms Split From King, Dr. Heavenly Comments
It’s A Wrap: ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Miss Quad Confirms Split From King, Her Homegirl Heavenly Slams ‘Attention-Seeking’ Salesman
Miss Quad is closing the chapter on her most recent relationship. The Married To Medicine star confirmed that she split with her boyfriend Kirk King. Her declaration came shortly after the salesman sassily said her “luck ran out” in their coupledom and just before her homegirl, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, had her back amid the news.
Quad Announces Kirk King Breakup
On Monday, Quad told TMZ that she and King split after two years together.
“Kirk and I mutually decided to bring our relationship to a close in 2025,” she said in a statement. “While our time together encompassed many meaningful moments, that chapter of my life has now concluded. I wish him well. In 2026, I am focused on moving forward with clarity and purpose.”
Quad’s statement came after King publicly confimred theri breakup over the weekend.
When an Instagram user commented on a photo of the pair, “I don’t think they’re together anymore.” King replied, “I can confirm that I left that situation.”
Another user noted that Quad was “lucky to have” the ATL Exotic & Luxury Cars owner, to which he replied;
“Luck ran out.”
As you can imagine, Quad’s fans are slamming King for his message labeling it “sassy” and “shady,” and it also caught the attention of Quad’s homegirl, Dr. Heavenly Kimes.
The congressional candidate appeared on Carlos King’s podcast Monday night and didn’t hold back, slamming King, questioning his motives, and alleging that he attempted to reconcile with Quad shortly before shading her online.
“I love my friend, but I will speak on it today because it’s over with,” Heavenly said, noting that the split was not new and that the couple “been broken up for months.”
“I just think that Quad is a classy lady—the way that she ended it, the way that she left that statement. I think that she’s a stand-up girl,” she said before taking issue with King commenting publicly, arguing that “for a man to come up under the comments… that’s attention-seeking.”
The dentist also questioned his motivations, suggesting he may have been drawn to the relationship for fame, and claimed he continues to linger around people connected to Married To Medicine.
Ooop!
King has since responded to Dr. Heavenly’s comments.
Hit the flip for his words.
King is none too pleased with what Dr. Heavenly said, and he commented, “Keep my name honest,” followed by “Don’t use your friend.”
Quad & King’s Relationship History
The couple began dating around May 2023, later taking their relationship public on social media and during Season 11 of Married to Medicine, where King made his first on-camera appearance.
The split marks a notable shift from where Quad and King were just a year earlier. In 2024, she told BOSSIP that she “couldn’t be happier” with King, describing him as both her partner and her closest friend during a difficult period in her life.
“When I was at my lowest, he consistently poured positivity into me,” said Quad. “A lot of things have happened in my life last year, and it was very tough for me, and I’ve got to tell you, that man never left my side.”
In the same 2024 interview, Quad also openly expressed her desire to embark on a motherhood journey with King, something that she bravely put on display this season on Married To Medicine with assistance from Dr. Jackie.
In December, Quad told Bravo’s Daily Dish that she chose to publicly document her IVF process so viewers can fully understand “what it takes to go on this journey.”
She went on to describe it as “the most enjoyable, yet nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done in my life,” adding, “I have no control,” and emphasizing the courage it took to share such an intimate chapter with the Bravo audience.
“It took a lot of bravery for me to decide to give this part of my life to our Bravo family — the watchers, the viewers, the fans, and the people who love and support me,” she said.
What do YOU think about Quad and King’s split?
Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.
The post It’s A Wrap: ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Miss Quad Confirms Split From King, Her Homegirl Heavenly Slams ‘Attention-Seeking’ Salesman appeared first on Bossip.
It’s A Wrap: ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Miss Quad Confirms Split From King, Her Homegirl Heavenly Slams ‘Attention-Seeking’ Salesman was originally published on bossip.com