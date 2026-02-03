Source: WWD / Getty

One of the biggest complaints that Hip-Hop fans have nowadays is that rappers have run out of things to talk about in their songs and well, it looks like Travis Scott heard y’all loud and clear and it’s pretty safe to say that the topic he touches on his latest record hasn’t been rapped about before.

According to TMZ, on Don Toliver’s new cut “Rosary,” Travis Scott takes a trip down memory lane and spits a few bars about the breast size of his famous baby mama, Kylie Jenner. While Kylie Jenner has publicly moved on with her love life as she’s currently tied to Hollywood actor, Timothée Chalamet, Travis seems to still have vivd memories about her physical degree. “She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest / Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test,” he rapped.

Could this be Scott’s way of trying to let her know he’s open to a reunion? Only he knows the answer to that question.

For those wondering why one would conclude that he’s talking about Kylie in that line, well, those are the numbers she’s stated before.

Per TMZ:

Those measurements match exactly what Kylie shared as the boob size she got when she went under the knife.

As we reported … a fan begged the mom of 2 for the secret to her “perfect” natural-looking D to DD-sized boobs.

Kylie responded by posting, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!”

She also shouted out her surgeon, Garth Fisher.

You have to wonder how much business Kylie Jenner drummed up for Garth Fisher. Her boobs do look natural compared to most breast implants that women flaunt on social media. Just sayin’.

Check out Don Toliver’s Travis Scott-assisted cut “Rosary” below, and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comments section.

Travis Scott Raps About Kylie Jenner’s Breasts In New Song “Rosary” was originally published on hiphopwired.com