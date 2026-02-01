Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kehlani Announces New Album on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Published on February 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Kehlani Announces New Album on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

R&B star Kehlani had fans buzzing during the Grammy Awards after revealing a major update about her music career.

While walking the red carpet, Kehlani shared that her brand new album is officially set to drop next month.

The announcement came during an exciting moment for the singer, who was also celebrating a Grammy nomination for her song “Folded,” making the night even more special.

The news quickly spread online, with Rap Alert reporting the reveal as fans flooded social media with excitement and anticipation.

Although Kehlani hasn’t yet shared the album title or tracklist, the red carpet announcement has already sparked major hype.

She’s known for her emotional storytelling, smooth vocals, and real-life honesty, each of her projects has marked a new chapter of growth and vulnerability for listeners.

With Grammy recognition and a fresh album on the way, many are calling this Kehlani’s next big era in R&B.

WTLC will keep you updated with more details as the album release approaches.

Are you excited for new Kehlani music next month? 🎶

RELATED: Clipse and Pharrell To Perform At 2026 Grammys

Kehlani Announces New Album on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Fanatics Studios Launch Event

Druski Spotted At Knicks Game With Adult Star Bri Sky

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Trevor Noah Fries Nicki Minaj & More During Grammys Hosting Gig

Hip-Hop Wired

Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Clipse Win Best Rap Song

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE 2K26

The Best In The World, CM Punk, Lands Cover of 'WWE 2K26' Standard Edtion

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!

Shabana Motors 2026
Shop  |  J. Bachelor

Enter for a Chance to Win Your Share of $10,000 with Shabana Motors!

You Choose Houston 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

You Choose! Win Tickets to See Summer Walker OR A$AP Rocky LIVE!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close