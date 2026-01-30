A Flesh-Eating Fly Has Texas on High Alert

Source: Lidya Elfa Sari / Getty

Governor Greg Abbott is taking preemptive action against a flesh-eating parasite called the New World screwworm fly, which is spreading north from Mexico and inching closer to the U.S. border. The fly isn’t in Texas yet, but state leaders say the threat is serious enough to move now instead of waiting until ranchers, wildlife, and the food supply take a hit.

And yes—this thing is as bad as it sounds.

The New World screwworm lays eggs in open wounds. When those eggs hatch, the larvae burrow into living tissue, causing severe injury and, in many cases, death. It primarily targets livestock, but it can also infect pets, wildlife, and—rarely—humans. Federal officials have previously called it a devastating pest with implications for national food security.

Abbott says Texas law allows him to act before an infestation occurs, and he’s using that authority. The disaster declaration gives the Texas New World Screwworm Response Team full access to state prevention and response resources. The team is a joint effort between Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Animal Health Commission.

Texas is also partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on a $750 million sterile screwworm production facility near Edinburg. The goal is to stop the fly’s spread before it ever reaches Texas soil—a method that’s been used successfully in the past.

The screwworm isn’t here yet—but Texas is making it very clear it does not plan to find out what happens if it is.

