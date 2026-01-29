Trending on the Timeline: Nicki Minaj’s Political Pivot Sparks Outrage

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

The tea is piping hot on the latest edition of “Trending on the Timeline,” and this time, the hip-hop world is buzzing over Nicki Minaj’s recent political statements. The rap icon made waves after speaking at a Trump summit, leading to a firestorm of reactions from fans and critics alike.

Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:

Nicki Minaj Declares Unwavering Support for Trump



The core of the controversy stems from Nicki Minaj’s passionate speech at the summit. She praised the former president, declaring herself his “number one fan” and stating that this support will not change. Minaj was direct, saying that any hate she receives for her stance “does not affect me at all” and, in fact, “motivates me to support him more.” She framed the criticism against Trump as bullying, vowing that she and other supporters would not let it succeed. This bold declaration has solidified her alignment, leaving little room for interpretation and sending shockwaves through her fanbase.