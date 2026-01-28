Block-Spinning Sweeties: Porsha Williams’ Girlfriend Sway Says She Met The Housewife 8 Years Ago

It turns out Porsha Williams and her new boo Patrice “Sway” McKinney didn’t just manifest out of the blue. According to new details, these two have been quietly circling each other for nearly a decade before finally spinning the block and making things official.

On Tuesday, Sway posted a booed-up picture with Porsha, calling her the “most beautiful woman in the world,” while explaining how their relationship came to be.

“My beautiful baby ❤️ P Willy ❤️,” she began. “The most beautiful woman in the world. You’re so kind, thoughtful, nurturing, and loving. “Keep being an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend. 😘 #ThisMine#PopOut. (Crazy how after 8 years we circled the block 😉),” she added.

Porsha Previously Revealed Her Block-Spin With Patrice “Sway” McKinney

Prior to Patrice’s post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained in an interview highlighted by BravoTV that they originally connected on Instagram more than eight years ago. It started casually, with likes, light interaction, and mutual interest that never quite turned into anything serious at the time. Life happened, accounts changed, and the connection faded. Or so Porsha thought.

Fast forward to now, and the universe clearly had other plans. Porsha revealed during BravoCon that Sway eventually popped back up with a new Instagram page. It was one Porsha did not immediately recognize. Still, something about her energy felt familiar. That intuitive pull led to another like, then a DM, and eventually an in-person link-up with Porsha’s sister Lauren. Drinks were had, vibes were vibing, and the rest is very much present-day history.

Porsha says she is moving more slowly this time around, which longtime fans know is a big deal for the reality star. While she confirmed that she and Sway are dating and very close, she has been intentional about not rushing labels or timelines. After finalizing her divorce from Simon Guobadia earlier this year, Porsha admitted she was emotionally numb and needed time to ease back into dating at her own pace. This connection, she says, unfolded naturally.

As previously reported by Bossip, Porsha officially hard-launched her relationship with Sway back in November 2025. She posted a cozy birthday tribute that sent the internet into detective mode. That article also detailed how Porsha had been openly exploring dating both men and women while doing the inner work to break patterns from her past relationships.

What makes this chapter hit different is the comfort and support surrounding it. Porsha has shared that her family is fully on board, and her co-parenting relationship with Dennis McKinley remains solid. According to her, things are good, calm, and respectful, which is a welcome change from the chaos fans are used to seeing play out on screen.

Eight years later, a few Instagram likes turned into real-life alignment. If spinning the block ever needed a success story, Porsha Williams just volunteered as tribute.

Cheers to spinning the block.

