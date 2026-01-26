Listen Live
Get Ready, H-Town: Tacos & Tequila Festival Returns April 11

Get Ready, H-Town: Tacos & Tequila Festival Returns April 11

Published on January 26, 2026

Tacos & Tequila
Source: General / Tacos & Tequila

The Tacos and Tequila Festival is returning to Houston in a big way on April 11, 2026, taking over Sam Houston Race Park for a full day of food, drinks, and throwback hip hop energy. Known for blending classic sounds with bold flavors, the festival has become a must attend spring event for fans who love nostalgic music paired with top tier eats and drinks.

This year’s lineup is stacked with some of the most recognizable names from the 2000s era. Three 6 Mafia and Fat Joe headline the festival, joined by Xzibit, Trina, Ying Yang Twins, Bubba Sparxxx, Mims, Murphy Lee, and DJ Ashton Martin. From Southern anthems to club classics, the performances are set to deliver nonstop vibes throughout the day.

Beyond the music, festivalgoers can expect curated tacos from multiple food vendors and tastings from more than 30 tequila brands. Early bird tickets are currently on sale, with VIP packages and general admission tiers expected to sell out. With Houston as the backdrop and a crowd ready to turn back the clock, the Tacos and Tequila Festival 2026 is shaping up to be one of the city’s biggest parties of the year.

