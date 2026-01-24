12 Tips to Stay Safe During a Winter Freeze

Source: Radio ONE / J. Bachelor

As a powerful winter storm moves toward the region, Houston residents are being urged to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures, freezing conditions, and the potential for power outages. While winter weather is rare in Southeast Texas, past storms have shown how quickly conditions can become unsafe when temperatures drop below freezing for extended periods. Officials warn that icy roads, burst pipes, and exposure risks are all possible as the storm approaches.

The cold weather is expected to arrive quickly, giving households limited time to prepare. Even short periods of freezing temperatures can strain homes, vehicles, and infrastructure that are not designed for prolonged cold. Emergency officials stress that preparation now can help prevent injuries, property damage, and life threatening situations, especially for seniors, children, pets, and people experiencing homelessness.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local weather updates and to take winter safety seriously, even if the storm does not bring snow. Simple steps taken ahead of time can make a major difference in staying safe and comfortable. Below are essential tips to help you prepare for and get through a freeze or winter storm safely.

12 Tips to Stay Safe During a Winter Storm

Protect pipes by wrapping exposed plumbing and letting faucets drip slowly. Bring pets indoors and ensure they have warm shelter and water. Check heating systems and use space heaters safely and away from flammable items. Keep extra blankets, warm clothing, and gloves easily accessible. Stock up on food, water, medications, and baby supplies for several days. Charge phones and backup batteries in case of power outages. Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary as roads may ice over quickly. Know where local warming centers are located if your home loses heat. Never use grills or generators indoors due to carbon monoxide risk. Check on elderly neighbors and family members. Insulate windows and doors to keep cold air out. Stay informed by monitoring local weather alerts and emergency updates.

