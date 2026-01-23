DAILY DELIMMA:12-Year-Old US Citizen Bullied Over ICE Fears

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

Recent aggressive enforcement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is creating ripples far beyond detention centers, seeping into our neighborhoods and affecting our children’s mental well-being. A disturbing incident involving a 12-year-old boy named Max highlights how heated rhetoric is turning playgrounds into battlegrounds.

Max, a U.S. citizen born in America, was recently playing in a soccer game when an opponent, the goalie, unleashed a tirade of hate. The other child called Max an “illegal alien” and taunted him, claiming the President would “send him back” to where he came from. Max’s mother shared the emotional aftermath on social media, sparking outrage and concern about the trickledown effect of national politics on our youth.

This bullying comes amidst a surge in ICE activity. Reports indicate targeted enforcement operations have ramped up significantly, with agents arresting hundreds of individuals in sanctuary jurisdictions. While the current administration emphasizes these crackdowns, historical data shows that the Obama administration also oversaw record deportations, removing over 3 million people during his tenure—more than any prior president. However, the current climate feels different, fueled by aggressive rhetoric that emboldens hate.

Listeners on The Madd Hatta Show’s “Daily Dilemma” on Majic 102.1 voiced their frustration and fears. Callers expressed deep concern for children like Max, emphasizing that racism is often taught at home. One passionate listener noted, “We’re going to live through racism… but it’s how you deal with it,” quoting classic lyrics from Grandmaster Flash to encourage resilience saying, “A child is born with no state of mind, Blind to the ways of mankind. God is smiling on you, but he’s frowning too because only God knows what you’ll go through.” The consensus is clear: our community must protect our youth and ensure they know their worth, regardless of the hate thrown their way.

