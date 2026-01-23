DAILY DILEMMA: “Sis, Is He Hiding You?”

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

Is he your man or are you just his convenient secret? That was the hot topic on The Madd Hatta Morning Show’s “Daily Dilemma,” where a 25-year-old woman called in, conflicted. After three years of dating, traveling, and sharing everything, there’s one place her boyfriend won’t take her: home to meet his family. Every holiday, he goes solo, leaving her to wonder if she’s the problem.

The phone lines lit up with opinions. One caller suspected he was juggling an old flame in his hometown. Another shared his own story of keeping a girlfriend from his family for nearly 30 years, admitting their “agreement” was just dating, nothing more. The consensus? Something isn’t right.

This situation is more common than you might think. While specific stats are hard to nail down, relationship experts often point to this as a major red flag. A survey by a popular dating app revealed that over 60% of women consider meeting the family a critical step towards commitment. When a partner consistently avoids this milestone, it often signals a lack of long-term investment, or worse, that he’s hiding another life.

The advice from the Madd Hatta Afternoon Show callers was clear: have a direct conversation. If he can’t give you a straight answer after three years, it might be time to walk away. As one caller bluntly put it, “If he can’t answer it, bye.” Don’t let yourself be someone’s seasonal secret. You deserve to be celebrated, not hidden.

