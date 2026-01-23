Listen Live
Lifestyle

What to Buy Before Houston’s Winter Storm Hits: A Smart Prep List

Published on January 23, 2026

As Houston braces for another intense winter storm, grocery store shelves across the city are already feeling the pressure. Videos circulating online show crowded stores, empty aisles, and long checkout lines as residents rush to prepare ahead of freezing temperatures expected to last through the weekend and possibly into next week. Local officials are urging people to stay off the roads, and grocers like Walmart, Kroger, and Costco say they’re stocking up on cold-weather essentials to meet community needs — a clear sign Houstonians are not taking chances after the 2021 freeze.

Based on recommendations from grocers and emergency planners, the most important items to grab right now fall into a few key categories: food, power outage supplies, and home essentials. Think bottled water (about a gallon per person per day), canned soups and vegetables, peanut butter, bread, cereal, shelf-stable milk, snacks, and anything you don’t need to cook. For outages, flashlights, batteries, candles, a manual can opener, and disposable plates are clutch. Don’t forget prescriptions, toilet paper, pet food, diapers if needed, and items to stay warm like blankets, charcoal, or firewood if you plan to cook outside.

On a personal note, I was able to make a store run on Thursday, and most essentials were still available including tequila, candy, preserved foods, — everything except water and ramen noodles. There was water, but options were slim, and listen… during a storm, any water works. The ramen aisle, though? Completely wiped out. It’s a reminder that panic buying happens fast, so grabbing what you can early — even substitutes — matters. The goal isn’t to overdo it, it’s to be prepared enough to stay safe, warm, and off the roads until conditions improve. Bennett Knows

