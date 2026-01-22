One Gotta Go: 2016 Edition — Beyoncé Reigns Supreme

Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty

Everyone is feeling nostalgic, so this week’s One Gotta Go took us straight back to 2016, a year that was stacked with undeniable hits, cultural moments, and records that still get spins today. The challenge was tough, but listeners had to make the call as we eliminated one song every hour, leading up to a final winner. The contenders? “Panda,” Drake’s 2016 smash, Rihanna’s chart-topper, and Beyoncé’s era-defining anthem. What a time to be alive.

The first song eliminated was “Panda” by Desiigner, a track that came out of nowhere and took over everything. Released in early 2016, “Panda” went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, largely fueled by its viral energy and Kanye West co-signing it on The Life of Pablo. The song went multi-platinum, introduced Desiigner to the world, and became one of the most recognizable beats of the decade. Even though it didn’t make it far in this week’s One Gotta Go, its impact as a breakout record in 2016 is undeniable.

Next to go was Drake, who arguably had one of the most dominant years of his career in 2016. With Views running the charts, Drake spent most of that year at the top, especially with “One Dance,” which became a global phenomenon. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke streaming records, becoming one of the most streamed songs of all time. “One Dance” helped cement Drake’s ability to blend hip-hop, dancehall, and pop into a sound that ruled radio, clubs, and playlists worldwide throughout 2016.

The third song eliminated was Rihanna’s “Work,” featuring Drake, which kicked off 2016 with an undeniable run. “Work” spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of the longest-running chart-toppers of the year. The song marked a sonic shift for Rihanna, leaning into Caribbean influences and a more laid-back delivery that still dominated radio. In 2016, Rihanna wasn’t just releasing hits — she was shaping the sound of the moment, and “Work” became a defining record of that era.

That left Beyoncé as the last song standing, and honestly, it’s hard to argue with the outcome. “Formation” wasn’t just a hit — it was a cultural statement. Released in 2016 alongside Lemonade, the song debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a powerful moment in music, fashion, and Black culture. From the Super Bowl performance to the visuals and messaging, “Formation” transcended charts and sales, becoming one of the most impactful songs of the decade. Beyoncé didn’t just dominate 2016 — she defined it.In the end, this week’s One Gotta Go proved just how stacked 2016 really was. Every song left a mark, broke records, and soundtracked memories for millions of people. But when it came down to impact, longevity, and cultural weight, Beyoncé took the crown. Bennett Knows.