Houston Braces for Cold Snap What You Need To Know

As temperatures drop across the Houston area and forecasts show the potential for a wintry mix this weekend, residents are being urged to take extra precautions to stay safe, warm, and prepared. While Houston isn’t accustomed to cold weather, even brief freezes can create dangerous road conditions, power issues, and health risks if precautions aren’t taken.

Here’s how you can protect yourself and your family during the cold.

Dress in Layers and Stay Warm

Cold air can quickly lead to hypothermia, especially for children, seniors, and anyone spending extended time outdoors. Wear multiple layers, including insulated jackets, gloves, hats, and thick socks. If you must be outside, limit exposure and take frequent breaks indoors to warm up.

Inside your home, seal drafts around windows and doors, and keep the thermostat at a consistent temperature to prevent pipes from freezing.

Protect Your Pipes and Home

Freezing temperatures can cause pipes to burst, leading to costly damage. Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or towels, and allow faucets to drip slightly overnight to keep water flowing. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing.

If you have outdoor plants, cover them with cloth or frost blankets. Bring pets indoors or ensure they have warm, sheltered areas with adequate bedding.

Drive Carefully or Avoid Travel

Slick roads can form quickly when rain mixes with freezing temperatures. Bridges and overpasses freeze first and can become especially dangerous. If possible, avoid unnecessary travel during freezing conditions. If you must drive, reduce speed, increase following distance, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including blankets, water, a flashlight, and phone charger.

Prepare for Power Outages

Cold snaps can strain power systems. Charge phones and backup batteries ahead of time. Have flashlights ready instead of candles to reduce fire risk. If you use space heaters, keep them at least three feet away from anything flammable and never leave them unattended.

Never run generators or grills indoors due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Check on Neighbors and Loved Ones

Older adults, people with medical conditions, and those without reliable heating are more vulnerable during cold weather. Check in on neighbors, family members, and friends to make sure they have heat, food, and necessary medications.

Stay Informed

Monitor local weather updates and alerts from trusted sources. Conditions can change quickly, especially when winter precipitation is involved.

By taking simple precautions and planning ahead, Houstonians can reduce risk and stay safe during this cold stretch. Small steps now can prevent bigger problems later.