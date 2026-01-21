Listen Live
Hit-Boy vs. Mike WiLL Made-It Set for Verzuz Battle on January 30

Verzuz announced a Hit-Boy vs. Mike WiLL Made-It producer battle set for January 30.

Published on January 21, 2026

Verzuz is officially back with another heavyweight matchup. The platform that got us through a global pandemic announced a producer battle between Hit-Boy and Mike WiLL Made-It set for January 30.

The battle begins at 8 p.m. ET and will stream live on Apple Music. Fans can expect a head-to-head showcase of two catalogs that continue to shape modern hip-hop.

Hit-Boy built his legacy with polished, soulful production and championship-level collaborations. Mike WiLL Made-It shaped an era with trap-forward beats and chart-dominating records.

Verzuz, founded by Timbaland and Swizz Beats, continues to spotlight influential creators by placing their work center stage.

Swizz took to the Instagram comments to say, “Grammy week perfect timing for producers.”

This battle, like many others in the Verzuz catalogue, promises a celebration of hits, moments, and music history.

Hit-Boy vs. Mike WiLL Made-It Set for Verzuz Battle on January 30 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

