Wayda Minute, Now! Ari Fletcher Accused Of Faking Twitch Tea To Copiously Cash In On Jayda Cheaves’ Lil Baby Rumor

Wayda minute, now! Ari Fletcher teased a livestream, seemingly to address her former friend’s rumor that she hooked up with her ex, only to pull a classic bait-and-switch that left fans feeling played.

As previously reported, Jayda Cheaves dropped a bombshell during a recent TikTok livestream, claiming the long-standing whispers that her frenemy Ari Fletcher hooked up with Lil Baby, the father of her child.

That prompted her sister, Jazmine Cheaves, to tease that she and the Wayda Min apparel founder had receipts to back up the claim.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Ari Fletcher then entered the chat and hyped a Twitch stream by posting cryptic messages and a scheduled time, prompting folks to lock in with expectations of a full tea spill.

“They want that old Ari, for what tho? Thats a crazy low down dirty cut throat!!! 3:30 EST” she wrote.

Except when the clock hit stream time, Ari merely sat there getting her makeup done while tens of thousands waited. No clarification on the tea. No receipts laid out. Just vibes and loads of coins flowing into her pockets from folks who logged on expecting answers. The comment section quickly filled with angry emojis and frustrated fans demanding an explanation for the no-show “reveal.”

Meanwhile, Twitter was ablaze with reactions. One X user called out Ari for the fake-out and joked about “where the tea really at,” while another pointed out that this move was straight coin-collecting energy.

Many on social media felt like Ari built up drama, encouraged her audience to tune in, and then ghosted the truth while quietly collecting likes, coins, and attention. Something a lot of folks are calling pretty messy.

At this point, the tea hasn’t been fully spilled, but the coins definitely have been spent. Fans are still waiting for the real receipts… if they ever drop.

