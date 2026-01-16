Trending on the Timeline: Issa Rae’s Power Move and A$AP Rocky Talks
We are keeping our ear to the streets and bringing you the hottest updates that everyone is talking about. We are breaking down the latest tea that has everyone talking, from major industry moves to the kind of relationship advice only a mother can give. DJ Misses brought the heat with this week’s “Trending on the Timeline” segment, and we are here to unpack it all for you.
Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:
Issa Rae’s New Paramount Deal
The media mogul herself, Issa Rae, continues to dominate the industry. The visionary creator has officially signed a massive three-year first-look deal with Paramount for both film and television. We already know Issa has the Midas touch when it comes to storytelling that reflects our lives and culture, so this partnership is huge news. This deal means Paramount gets the first crack at whatever brilliance she cooks up next. We are ready to see more of her signature wit and authentic narratives on the big and small screens. It is a major win for representation and a reminder that Black creatives are commanding the respect—and the contracts—they deserve in Hollywood. We can’t wait to see what she has in her books for us next.
A$AP Rocky’s Mom Knew Best
Next, we are diving into some heartwarming family business involving everyone’s favorite power couple, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. It turns out, Rocky’s mom had the vision long before the rest of us. According to the rapper, his mother was always his biggest matchmaker when it came to the Bajan beauty. Rocky shared that even when he was in other relationships, his mom would tell him, “I want you with RiRi.” Like a true mother who knows best, she saw the chemistry and the potential for love before it even fully blossomed. She told him, “Ain’t nobody gonna love you like that girl.” It is a testament to a mother’s intuition—sometimes they really do see the future better than we do. Rocky admits he wasn’t ready back then, but thank goodness he eventually listened to Mama!
Rihanna’s Next Big Move
Rihanna is currently in a reflective state of mind. With her beautiful family growing and thriving, the superstar mogul is reportedly contemplating her next big moves. The word on the street is that she is weighing the options between expanding her family with another baby or heading back to work to drop that long-awaited music we are all craving. It is the classic dilemma of the modern working mom, balancing a billion-dollar empire with the joys of motherhood. Whatever she decides, we know she is going to do it on her own terms and in her own time. Whether she is in the studio or the nursery, we are here for it.
