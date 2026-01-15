ICE Shooting: Venezuelan Man Shot Following Targeted Traffic Stop, Trump Threatens Insurrection Act

ICE agents have once again discharged their firearms on another person in their overly militarized efforts to search for people to deport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Donald Trump and his Republican bootlickers would never publicly admit why they are so gung-ho about using these aggressive tactics, but it doesn’t take an MIT engineer to look at the dubious claims of Somali daycare fraud in the city to make one plus one equal two.

The city is still reeling from the needless shooting death of Renee Nicole Good, and one week later, here we are again.

According to KARE11, ICE agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Venezuelan man on Wednesday evening. The man evaded capture and fled the scene; however, when agents caught up with him, they claim two other individuals came to aid the man and attacked agents with a shovel and a broom handle. Subsequently, one of the ICE agents drew his service weapon and shot the initial suspect in the leg.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg,” DHS said in the statement.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who had sharp criticism and directives for ICE following the Good killing, ran a much lower temperature in response to last night’s shooting.

“I’ve seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable,” Frey said in a press conference Wednesday. “If it were your city, it would be unacceptable there, too. And for anyone that is taking the bait tonight, stop. That is not helpful. … You are not helping the undocumented immigrants in our city. You are not helping the people that call this place home.”

We get that Mayor Frey has to act like a politician, but he knows good and damn well that people are not going to stop. They’ve had enough, and they’re taking it to the streets. It is what it is.

Trump Threatens To Invoke Insurrection Act

The righteous anti-ICE uprising in Minneapolis and several other major American cities has led Donald Trump to threaten to use the Insurrection Act to send even MORE militarized troops into the streets eto xact more violence against the population.

Via Truth Social:

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump posted Thursday on Truth Social. “Thank you for you [sic] attention to this matter!”

This situation is getting more and more flammable by the day, and sending more troops is much more likely to incite more violence than it is to scare citizens into submission.