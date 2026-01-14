NeNe leakes’ Possible Return has Housewives Fans Talking

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

NeNe Leakes has fans talking again after reports surfaced that she may be making a return to the Bravo universe. While many hoped this meant a full-time comeback to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sources say her return would likely be through a special spin-off project rather than rejoining the main cast.

After leaving the franchise in 2020 and later settling a lawsuit with Bravo, NeNe has hinted in recent interviews that she’s open to returning — as long as the opportunity feels meaningful and not just a cameo. Industry insiders suggest Bravo may be testing the waters to see how audiences respond before making any long-term decisions.

For now, nothing is officially confirmed regarding a permanent role on RHOA, but the possibility alone has reignited excitement among longtime fans who consider NeNe one of the franchise’s most iconic personalities.