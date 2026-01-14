Listen Live
Close
Reality TV

NeNe leakes’ Possible Return has Housewives Fans Talking

NeNe Leakes has fans talking again after reports surfaced that she may be making a return to the Bravo universe

Published on January 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

5th Annual Women Making History Brunch - Arrivals
Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

NeNe Leakes has fans talking again after reports surfaced that she may be making a return to the Bravo universe. While many hoped this meant a full-time comeback to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sources say her return would likely be through a special spin-off project rather than rejoining the main cast.

After leaving the franchise in 2020 and later settling a lawsuit with Bravo, NeNe has hinted in recent interviews that she’s open to returning — as long as the opportunity feels meaningful and not just a cameo. Industry insiders suggest Bravo may be testing the waters to see how audiences respond before making any long-term decisions.

For now, nothing is officially confirmed regarding a permanent role on RHOA, but the possibility alone has reignited excitement among longtime fans who consider NeNe one of the franchise’s most iconic personalities.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings

Cardi B Shares Video Of Herself Locked In Ahead Of Tour

Hip-Hop Wired
Kerouac's Road: The Beat Of A Nation World Premiere At Tribeca Festival

John Forté, Fugees Affiliate & Rapper, Reportedly Dies At 50

Hip-Hop Wired
Ice Cube Performs At Stockton Arena

Daz Dillinger Asks Fans To Give Kurupt Well Wishes, References Health Concerns

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit Broadway - November 2025

Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers Walk Back Rep. Jasmine Crockett Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close