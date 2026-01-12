Man Trapped in Houston Sewer Rescued After Several Days

Source: Natalia Kokhanova / Getty

A dramatic rescue unfolded early Monday in north Houston after a man was found trapped inside a sewer for several days. According to the office of Mark Herman, deputies were alerted after reports of a man screaming for help in a residential area.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 responded to the call and deployed drones to search the area. Using aerial footage, authorities were able to pinpoint the man’s location inside a sewer system in the 16400 block of North Mist Drive.

Officials said the man appeared to have been stuck underground for multiple days before help arrived. The rescue was carried out with assistance from the Ponderosa Fire Department, who safely removed the man from the sewer opening.

After being freed, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. Authorities say the incident remains under investigation, and it is still unclear how the man initially became trapped inside the sewer.