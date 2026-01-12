Fans Celebrate as Boosie Badazz avoids Jail-Time

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper Boosie Badazz is officially free after a federal gun case. Instead of prison, he received time served, three years of supervised release, a $50K fine, and 300 hours of community service.

Boosie had pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. His legal team highlighted that this was an isolated incident, and the judge agreed.

Fans flooded social media with support, celebrating Boosie’s fresh start. The rapper expressed relief, saying he feels “blessed not to be in prison” and is ready to focus on new music and projects.

This win marks a major moment in Boosie’s career, showing that accountability and timing can pay off.