Why Pizza Lovers Are Celebrating January 11-17

Pizza lovers have a reason to celebrate. National Pizza Week is underway from Sunday, January 11 through Saturday, January 17, giving fans the perfect excuse to enjoy their favorite slices, try new styles, and support local pizza spots.

National Pizza Week honors one of America’s most loved foods. From classic pepperoni and thin crust to deep dish, Detroit-style, and gourmet creations, pizza continues to be a go-to meal for families, friends, and late-night cravings. Many restaurants and chains also roll out special discounts and limited-time menu items during the week.

The celebration wraps up on January 17, also known as World Pizza Day, making it the perfect time to grab a slice or host a pizza night at home.

Whether you’re dining out, ordering in, or making your own pie, National Pizza Week is all about enjoying great food and sharing it with others.