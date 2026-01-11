Listen Live
It’s Win or Go Home: Texans Battle Steelers Tomorrow Night

The Houston Texans are set to kick off the NFL playoffs with a Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 12, 2026

Published on January 11, 2026

The Houston Texans are set to kick off the NFL playoffs with a Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 7:00 PM CT — airing on ABC and ESPN. It’s a huge prime-time game on Monday Night Football, and the stakes couldn’t be higher as Houston looks to advance in the postseason. 

Despite being on the road, the Texans enter this game on fire, riding a nine-game winning streak and boasting one of the league’s best defenses. Houston held opponents to just 17.4 points per game during the regular season, and that defense is expected to be a difference-maker in Pittsburgh’s cold, playoff atmosphere. 

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a strong campaign with over 3,000 passing yards, while rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins has emerged as a key offensive weapon, helping to ease pressure on veteran target Nico Collins. 

On the Steelers’ side, veteran signal-caller Aaron Rodgers brings playoff experience and leadership, and most of Pittsburgh’s roster is healthy heading into the contest. The Steelers earned the AFC North title and will be hungry to make a statement in front of their home crowd. 

Injury reports show both teams mostly available, with a few questionable statuses but no major names ruled out for the Texans, keeping their postseason hopes intact. 

This matchup is expected to be a tactical battle, with Houston’s defense challenging Pittsburgh’s offense and the Steelers relying on Rodgers’ experience in critical moments. With playoff history and momentum on the line, this game promises to deliver exciting football for fans everywhere.

 Tune in tomorrow night at 7:00 PM CT to catch all the action as the Texans and Steelers clash in this Wild Card playoff thriller. 

