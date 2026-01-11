Instagram Data Breach Hits 17.5 Million Accounts

Source: N/A / Jared Eberhardt

Instagram user data from roughly 17.5 million accounts has surfaced online, including usernames, emails, phone numbers, and other contact info. The leak reportedly stems from a 2024 API vulnerability, though Instagram says its systems weren’t hacked.

While no passwords were exposed, experts warn users to change passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and watch for suspicious emails or phishing attempts.

Meta confirms accounts remain secure but advises caution as hackers could use exposed info for scams. This breach highlights the ongoing importance of strong digital security for social media users.