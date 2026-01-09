RHOP Reunion Reveal: Karen Huger Attending Andy Cohen-Hosted Sitdown, Grande Dame Excitement Ensues

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 reunion seating chart has officially dropped, and it features a Grande Dame surprise of Bravosphere-shattering proportions.

The cast gathered with host Andy Cohen on Jan. 8 to record the highly anticipated season closer event and to unpack a season full of both tension and tender moments.

Notably, the “Grand Dame” Karen Huger — who has been slowly coming back to the Bravosphere after her 2024 DUI conviction-can be seen on the seating chart along taking the coveted first chair closest to Cohen.

Similarly, Dr. Wendy Osefo, who has been embroiled in a 16-count fraud scandal, will also be seated close to Andy, a sure sign that she’ll face copious questions from the Bravo boss. The news is especially exciting for fans who wondered if Wendy and Karen would attend amid their respective controversies. Things will be tense between the two, as they have a simmering feud after Karen shaded Wendy via a pre-recorded video during the Season 9 reunion, which she skipped as she faced an impending jail sentence.

Joining Andy in New York City were cast members Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Tia Glover, Angel Massie, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Keiarna Stewart, along with friends of the show Jassi Rideaux and Monique Samuels. Karen Huger also appeared during the reunion taping, making a grand return after a tumultuous 2025.

Based on the seating reveal, Stacey, Ashley, Keiarna, Angel, and Jassi were positioned to Andy’s right, while Wendy, Gizelle, Tia, and Monique sat to his left. Once Karen joined the stage, she took the seat directly beside Andy on his right, prompting the rest of the couch to shift accordingly.

What To Expect From Karen Huger & Dr. Wendy Osefo At The #RHOP Reunion

One of the most talked-about moments of the reunion is expected to be Andy Cohen’s emotional one-on-one with Karen Huger, airing during the #RHOP Season 10 finale. First teased in the midseason trailer unveiled at BravoCon last year, the sit-down promises a deeper look into Karen’s time away and the personal reckoning that followed.

The interview will explore the events surrounding Karen’s shocking 2024 DUI conviction and her subsequent jail time in 2025. She was found guilty in December 2024 following a high-speed crash in March that totaled her Maserati. Police bodycam footage showed a visibly intoxicated Huger admitting she was “drunk” and referring to herself as Thomas Jefferson’s “concubine” during questioning.

According to the midseason teaser, Karen finally addresses an issue that has long been speculated about throughout her time on the show. “It’s time to talk about my addiction,” says Karen, referencing her history that includes four DUI charges.

Wendy Osefo is also expected to face intense scrutiny. She and her husband, Eddie Osefo, are currently dealing with serious legal allegations stemming from a 2024 burglary at their home, an incident prosecutors now believe may have been an insurance scam. In late December, authorities alleged the couple had “very little money” despite their high-end lifestyle.

As previously reported, Judge Richard R. Titus ruled in favor of the state, allowing prosecutors to subpoena eight years of the couple’s personal and business financial records. While Wendy and Eddie’s legal team attempted to block the request—calling it a “fishing expedition”—prosecutor Melissa Hockensmith argued the records were essential, claiming the couple was “burdened by substantial debt” and lacked the means to support their luxury spending.

The original April 2024 police report filed by the Osefos stated that thieves stole roughly $450,000 in designer jewelry and Hermès Birkin bags while the couple vacationed in Jamaica. However, investigators later discovered that several items listed as stolen had allegedly been returned to retailers for refunds before the reported break-in.

Wendy’s attorney, Jeremy Eldridge, pushed back on the claims, saying many of the credit cards cited by prosecutors were expired or linked to joint accounts. He accused the state of attempting to “embarrass” the couple and defended their use of aliases such as “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy,” stating they were used for “innocent and innocuous” reasons, such as protecting their privacy when receiving packages.

Who Will Be In the Hot Seat?

Ashley Darby previously hinted that no one would escape scrutiny at the reunion.

Speaking with The Daily Dish in October, she said, according to Bravo, “Considering all that transpired over these last few months, I would say everybody is going to have their turn in the hot seat.”

“One hundred percent,” she added. “There was just so many things that happened that I couldn’t have anticipated. And it was surprising, like, even Gizelle and I, our friendship is rock solid. But even we, you know, had a little growing pain, if you will. So it’s just weird how many dynamics were shifted and changed and started one way, and then ended another way. And then even where we are today, it’s ever-changing.”

Keiarna Stewart echoed that sentiment in a January interview with The Daily Dish, revealing she’s already mentally bracing herself.

The reality TV star wants to hear more about the drama that unfolded with not only Wendy, but Stacey Rusch, whose divorce came under scrutiny last year. She also hinted that her girlfriend Angel had something to get off her chest.

“Listen, the reunion is where I wanna get to. Mentally, I’m at the reunion already,” she told The Daily Dish. “A lot of girls in the hot seat. A lot of explanations are needed, okay?” she continued. “Stacey to the front, Wendy to the front of the front. Angel, my girlfriend, is having a time. Listen, it’s a lot of people that’s gonna have to stand in line and answer.”

This #RHOP reunion is going to be something else. What do you think will go down? Tell us in the comments section.

