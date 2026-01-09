The 2026 Houston Rodeo Lineup Is Here — And It’s Already Looking Big

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has officially announced its 2026 entertainment lineup, and it’s shaping up to be another major year for the city. The roster already includes J Balvin, set to bring global energy to Mexican Heritage Night, Lizzo headlining Black Heritage Night, plus crowd favorites Shaboozey and Kelly Clarkson. It’s a mix of genres, generations, and cultures that feels very Houston — big, bold, and unapologetically diverse. The rodeo continues to prove it’s not just about tradition, but about reflecting what the city sounds like right now.

Personally, this will be my second Houston Rodeo, and I’m excited in a completely different way this time. Last year was special with Bun B curating Black Heritage Night and bringing out legends and vocal powerhouses like 112, Coco Jones, and Yolanda Adams — that was one for the books. This year though? Lizzo feels like a moment. She’s had a wild year, she’s reclaimed her joy, and that mixtape has been on repeat for me. Add in Kelly Clarkson, the original American Idol who can sing circles around just about anybody, and you already have my attention. And let’s be real — J Balvin at the rodeo is about to be a whole vibe. That set is going to be turned all the way up. I’ve got friends coming into town, plans are already forming, and I’m genuinely looking forward to experiencing the rodeo again with a little more confidence and a lot more fun. Bennett Knows.