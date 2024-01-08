Win Your Share: Shabana Motors & 97.9 The Box $10K Giveaway

Source: Shabana Motors / 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box is teaming up with Shabana Motors to give you a chance to win your share of $10,000 in the Shabana Motors 10K Giveaway, happening January 12th through February 14th.

No purchase necessary, must be 18 or older and a Houston-area resident.. starting January 12th, don’t miss your chance to turn up with 97.9 The Box and Shabana Motors.

