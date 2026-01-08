One Gotta Go: 2006 Edition — When 20 Years Sneaks Up on You

Source: General / Radio One

Can you believe these songs are turning 20 years old in 2026? Yeah… that realization alone aged me about five business days. This week’s One Gotta Go had us digging into the mid-2000s bag with Bow Wow’s “Shortie Like Mine,” Ciara’s “Promise,” T.I.’s “Why You Wanna,” and Beyoncé’s “Deja Vu.” This was peak ringtone rap, silky R&B, and prime radio dominance — so eliminating anything felt personal. But once the votes rolled in, the first track sent packing was T.I.’s “Why You Wanna.” A solid record, but compared to the cultural staying power of the others, it was the easiest cut.

Next to go was Ciara’s “Promise,” and that’s where I started side-eyeing the process. That song is grown, intimate, timeless R&B — the kind that still works whether you’re 22 or 42. After that, Bow Wow’s “Shortie Like Mine” got the boot, which hurt a little for the nostalgia lovers. That record was unavoidable in its era and helped usher in Chris Brown’s early dominance, but time has a way of exposing which songs truly age like wine.

Thanks to Jas’ override, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Deja Vu” ultimately took the crown — and listen, I get it. It’s Beyoncé. The visuals, the funk influence, the star power — all undeniable. But if we’re being honest? “Promise” should’ve won. Ciara gave us a song that still sounds fresh, still hits emotionally, and doesn’t feel locked into a specific moment in time. Either way, this One Gotta Go proved one thing: the mid-2000s really had us spoiled. Bennett Knows