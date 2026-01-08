Listen Live
Close
Music

One Gotta Go: 2006 Edition — When 20 Years Sneaks Up on You

Published on January 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyonce
Source: General / Radio One

Can you believe these songs are turning 20 years old in 2026? Yeah… that realization alone aged me about five business days. This week’s One Gotta Go had us digging into the mid-2000s bag with Bow Wow’s “Shortie Like Mine,” Ciara’s “Promise,” T.I.’s “Why You Wanna,” and Beyoncé’s “Deja Vu.” This was peak ringtone rap, silky R&B, and prime radio dominance — so eliminating anything felt personal. But once the votes rolled in, the first track sent packing was T.I.’s “Why You Wanna.” A solid record, but compared to the cultural staying power of the others, it was the easiest cut.

Next to go was Ciara’s “Promise,” and that’s where I started side-eyeing the process. That song is grown, intimate, timeless R&B — the kind that still works whether you’re 22 or 42. After that, Bow Wow’s “Shortie Like Mine” got the boot, which hurt a little for the nostalgia lovers. That record was unavoidable in its era and helped usher in Chris Brown’s early dominance, but time has a way of exposing which songs truly age like wine.

Fitness, Communication, and New Year Resolutions

Thanks to Jas’ override, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Deja Vu” ultimately took the crown — and listen, I get it. It’s Beyoncé. The visuals, the funk influence, the star power — all undeniable. But if we’re being honest? “Promise” should’ve won. Ciara gave us a song that still sounds fresh, still hits emotionally, and doesn’t feel locked into a specific moment in time. Either way, this One Gotta Go proved one thing: the mid-2000s really had us spoiled. Bennett Knows

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Testifies On Budget During House And Senate Hearings On Wednesday

Senator Bill Cassidy Rips RFK Jr's Crackpot Vaccine Schedule, Social Media Reminds Him He Was The Deciding Confirmation Vote

Hip-Hop Wired
NY Producer, Skitzo Clears The Air On Disagreement With Dave East

NY Producer, Skitzo Clears The Air On Disagreement With Dave East

Hip-Hop Wired
Sherri Shepherd Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tyler Perry Hit With 2nd Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
New York's Declining Diamond District

Jeweler TraxNYC Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine He Wants The Fade After He Gets Out Of Jail

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close