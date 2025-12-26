Heck No!: 8 Habits We’re Not Carrying Into 2026

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova / Getty The year is coming to a close, and with it, we're reflecting on the habits we want to carry forward and the ones we're leaving behind in 2025. If we want to be better, faster, and stronger in the new year, it's important to look back at the behaviors that held us back and prevented us from being our best selves. From burnout to daily doomscrolling, these habits can keep us stuck and stop us from reaching our full potential. With that in mind, here are 8 habits we're leaving in 2025, and what we're doing to break free from them as we step into 2026. 1. Glorifying Burnout Source: LordHenriVoton / Getty For too long, society has celebrated the hustle: the long hours, endless to-do lists, and the glorification of exhaustion as a marker of success. But 2026 is the year we challenge that mindset. Burnout isn't a badge of honor; it's a signal from our body and mind that something needs to change. Next year, I'm learning to honor my energy, to rest when needed, and to recognize that productivity isn't defined by how many sleepless nights I put up with. Prioritizing self-care and balance isn't laziness; it's a strategy. By releasing the myth that nonstop work equals worth, we free ourselves to pursue our goals with clarity, creativity, and sustainable energy, ultimately achieving more without sacrificing our well-being and health. RELATED CONTENT: Tyra Banks' Late-Night Bedroom Habit Might Be Her Wildest Confession Yet—And All Of Us Are Speechless

2. Over-Explaining Boundaries Source: SDI Productions / Getty Boundaries are essential, but I’ve spent too much time apologizing for them, and I know some of you reading this have experienced this bad habit, too. In 2026, I’m done over-explaining why I need space, to say no, or to protect my time. Boundaries are not negotiable; they’re an expression of self-respect, not a debate topic. Over-explaining often comes from fear of confrontation or a desire to be liked, but it can dilute the power of our choices. In 2026, let’s embrace the simplicity of clear communication. A firm “no” or a gentle “I need this” is enough. I’m learning that setting boundaries without guilt or over-justification strengthens relationships, promotes mutual respect, and allows me to focus on what truly matters, without being drained by others’ expectations.

3. Doomscrolling as a Daily Ritual Source: MementoJpeg / Getty Scrolling endlessly through negative news, social media drama, or anxiety-inducing headlines has become a default for many, but it’s a habit I’m, and hopefully you, are leaving behind in 2025. Doomscrolling is exhausting and rarely productive. It keeps us stuck in fear rather than empowering us to act. Next year, let’s curate what we consume, choosing information that informs without leaving us exhausted and in dread. Let’s be intentional about when and how to engage online. By limiting exposure to negativity and creating mindful digital habits, we can protect our mental health, preserve our energy, and make space for inspiration, creativity, and joy. Staying informed doesn’t have to mean sacrificing peace of mind.

4. Chasing Popularity Over Purpose Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One The temptation to seek validation through likes, follows, or public approval is real, but in 2026, we’re shifting the focus from popularity to purpose. Focusing on external validation can lead to burnout, shallow connections, and feelings of emptiness. In 2026, I’m investing time in projects that align with my values, in relationships that uplift me, and in creative work that reflects who I truly am. By prioritizing purpose over popularity, we can build a life that feels significant on our own terms, not according to someone else’s metrics.

5. Staying Loyal to People or Systems That Don’t Serve Us Source: FG Trade / Getty Loyalty is admirable, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of our growth or happiness. In 2026, I want to work on recognizing when relationships, workplaces, or environments are holding me back rather than lifting me up. Staying stuck out of obligation or fear only perpetuates stagnation. In the new year, I’m learning that walking away from things that no longer align with spirit or goals is not betrayal, it’s self-respect. By letting go of people or systems that no longer serve you, we can create room for opportunities, connections, and experiences that nurture growth, creativity, and well-being.

6. Ignoring Mental Red Flags Source: RollingCamera / Getty Too often, we’ve ignored signs of stress, anxiety, or emotional strain, thinking things will “just pass.” In 2026, I’m committing to checking in with myself and my loved ones regularly and acknowledging mental red flags before they escalate. Mental health isn’t something to postpone or downplay; it’s foundational to every part of our lives. By addressing our needs, seeking support when necessary, and creating daily practices for emotional well-being, we cultivate resilience, clarity, and joy. Ignoring warning signs is no longer an option; next year. I’m going to honor my mind as much as my ambition and lean on my support more in times of need.

7. Measuring Worth by Likes Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty Social media has a way of making us feel like our value depends on numbers: likes, comments, or shares, but 2026 is the year we stop playing that game. Our worth is not determined by online metrics; it’s rooted in effort, integrity, community, and growth. Instead of chasing fleeting approval, let’s celebrate small wins, meaningful interactions offline with close friends and family, and personal accomplishments that actually matter. By detaching validation from digital recognition, we reclaim control over self-esteem, reduce anxiety, and focus on living authentically, not for the algorithm.

8. Waiting for ‘Perfect Timing’ Source: RilakkuMaxx / Getty Perfection is an illusion, and waiting for the “perfect moment” has kept countless dreams on pause. In 2026, I’m choosing action over delay. Whether it’s starting a project, having a difficult conversation, or pursuing a goal, progress comes from beginning, not waiting for conditions that may never exist. I’m going to learn to love imperfection, take risks, and trust my judgment, even when things don’t work out. I’m going to allow myself the room and space to grow organically and let opportunities unfold without pressure. Next year, we will act decisively, celebrate small steps, and understand that the best time to start is always now.



