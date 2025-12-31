Listen Live
Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 3

We blinked, and it's Wednesday all over again! Of course, you know that we're here to celebrate our women lovin' women!

Published on December 31, 2025

We blinked, and it’s Women Crush Wednesday all over again! Of course, you know that we’re here to celebrate our women lovin’ women!

Two weeks ago, MadameNoire launched our latest column, which uplifts our queer queens. Whatever letter you make up within the LGBTQIA+ alphabet, we’ve got you covered.

Number one on our list this week is Jordyn Jay, not just because she is absolutely stunning, but because of the work that she’s doing as a community organizer, arts advocate, and producer. As the founder and executive director of the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective (BTFA), Jordyn believes that the power of art can inspire radical sociopolitical change. Moreover, she aims to use that power for Black trans liberation.

Major shoutout to Jordyn Jay and all of the hotties who are making our hearts swoon this Women Crush Wednesday!

1. Jordyn Jay

2. Taj

3. GiGi

4. Kia Leshay

5. Jari Jones

6. Jazzmyne

7. Nunu

8. Tiffanynicoleray_

9. Tyra Blizzard

10. Danielle

11. Lady.tanisha

12. Chelsea Jordan

13. Zae With An E

14. KeKe Palmer

15. Tracy Chapman

16. Nalu

17. Kelsey & Kymaria

18. Stephanie Hyman

19. Asia Love

20. Mecca Laneé

21. The Dope Therapist

22. Tayla Parx

23. Dr. Nicole Rawls

24. Seasunn

25. bighajjsamaj

26. Beloved

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQuLjb4jlzS/?img_index=1

27. Winter

28. JaeShawn Fort

29. Be Steadwell

30. Monae Bryan-Ingram

31. ShaDonna

32. Mel B

33. Mesha

34. _lunitasbackup

35. Alyessia Watson

36. The Innovator CEO

37. Talya Sogoba

38. Aleyanna Grae

39. Janet Mock

40. KVtheWriter

41. KiKi

42. Syncere The Alchemist

43. Kia OlaMae

44. Ivy Briana Price

45. Chink

46. Shanice Scully

47. TheARTI$T

48. Nicole Williams

49. Morgansandiego

50. iman.imobisa

