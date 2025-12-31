Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 3

MadameNoire's Queer Queens Women Crush Wednesday Vol. 3
We blinked, and it’s Women Crush Wednesday all over again! Of course, you know that we’re here to celebrate our women lovin’ women!
Two weeks ago, MadameNoire launched our latest column, which uplifts our queer queens. Whatever letter you make up within the LGBTQIA+ alphabet, we’ve got you covered.
Number one on our list this week is Jordyn Jay, not just because she is absolutely stunning, but because of the work that she’s doing as a community organizer, arts advocate, and producer. As the founder and executive director of the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective (BTFA), Jordyn believes that the power of art can inspire radical sociopolitical change. Moreover, she aims to use that power for Black trans liberation.
Major shoutout to Jordyn Jay and all of the hotties who are making our hearts swoon this Women Crush Wednesday!
1. Jordyn Jay
2. Taj
4. Kia Leshay
5. Jari Jones
6. Jazzmyne
7. Nunu
10. Danielle
11. Lady.tanisha
12. Chelsea Jordan
13. Zae With An E
16. Nalu
17. Kelsey & Kymaria
18. Stephanie Hyman
19. Asia Love
20. Mecca Laneé
22. Tayla Parx
23. Dr. Nicole Rawls
24. Seasunn
25. bighajjsamaj
26. Beloved
27. Winter
28. JaeShawn Fort
29. Be Steadwell
31. ShaDonna
33. Mesha
34. _lunitasbackup
35. Alyessia Watson
37. Talya Sogoba
38. Aleyanna Grae
40. KVtheWriter
41. KiKi
43. Kia OlaMae
44. Ivy Briana Price
45. Chink
46. Shanice Scully
47. TheARTI$T
48. Nicole Williams
49. Morgansandiego
50. iman.imobisa
