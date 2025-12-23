Beyoncé Made History This Year; A Look Back on Her 2025

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has had many historical moments happen across 2025, including closing the year with news of curating fashion’s biggest night in 2026. Most recently, Vogue announced earlier this month that the singer will co-chair the 2026 Met Gala, alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. This is also the artist’s return to the Met Gala for the first time in nearly a decade. The high fashion event will be held in May 2026. Related Stories Louis Vuitton Welcomes Future as Its Newest Friend of the House

Bey’s Back! CoutureYONCÉ Co-Chairing Met Gala After 10 Year Hiatus From Fashion’s Biggest Night

In February, the 44-year-old superstar joined the short list of four Black women winning Album of the Year at the Grammys for her Cowboy Carter album. She also became the first Black woman to win a Grammy for Best Country album and the second to win Best Country Music Song.

After breaking history the night of the Grammys, she announced that same night her highly anticipated 32-tour stop for the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour, which kicked off April 28. The tour spanned across nine U.S. states and parts of Europe. She concluded her groundbreaking tour in Las Vegas on July 27, with a surprise reunion with Destiny's Child and performances by Shaboozey, featured on the country album, and her husband, Jay-Z.

Beyoncé made history again with Cowboy Carter again, as it was deemed the highest-grossing country tour in history. The 32-tour stop tour grossed over $400 million with attendance over 1.5 million in its three-month run, according to Billboard and Live Nation. “This was born from my love and respect for the rich country genre,” Beyoncé told Pollstar, “The overall intention for this tour was to celebrate American resiliency.”