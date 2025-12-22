BREAKING: Two More Bodies Recovered From Houston Bayous

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Houston police are investigating after two bodies were discovered in separate bayous on Monday (December 22), adding to a growing number of waterway deaths across the city this year.

According to authorities, the first body was spotted in Buffalo Bayou near downtown around 9:30 a.m., close to the intersection of Ruiz Street and Crawford Street. Dive teams were called in to assist with recovery efforts, while investigators canvassed the area and spoke with individuals believed to be living beneath a nearby bridge. Officials have not yet determined the cause of death.

Just minutes later, around 9:35 a.m., police received another call reporting a body found in Brays Bayou near Old Spanish Trail and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Investigators said the remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition, making identification and determination of death more challenging.

The discoveries come as the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office recently launched a public dashboard tracking bayou recoveries across the county. As of Dec. 10, officials have documented 31 bodies recovered from local bayous in 2025. Causes of death have varied, including suspected drug-related drownings, blunt-force trauma, and numerous cases where circumstances remain undetermined. By comparison, 35 similar cases were recorded in 2024, followed by 22 in 2023, 20 in 2022, and 16 in 2021. Investigations into the latest recoveries remain ongoing.