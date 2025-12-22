The Biggest Tours, Comedy Shows & Events Coming to Houston in 2026

Source: General / The New Edition Way Houston has firmly established itself as one of the top cities in America for nightlife, comedy shows, concerts, and live entertainment, offering something happening almost every night of the week. From packed comedy clubs and legendary theaters to major arenas and intimate live music venues, the city’s diverse culture fuels a nonstop entertainment scene that attracts both rising stars and global headliners. Whether it’s stand-up comedy, hip hop, R&B, country, or Latin music, Houston’s crowds show up and show out, making it a must-stop market for artists and performers looking for energy, engagement, and unforgettable nights. That momentum is only expected to grow, as 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for live events in Houston. The concert calendar is already filling with high-profile tours, major comedy showcases, festivals, and special one-night experiences that highlight the city’s reputation as an entertainment powerhouse. With new tours launching, legacy acts returning, and promoters continuing to invest in Houston’s thriving nightlife, the city is poised for one of its biggest and busiest years yet, solidifying its place as a national destination for live events and unforgettable experiences. Check out the major events hitting our city in ’26. General Kick off 2026 with tons of laughs at Smart Financial with Ali Siddiq and special guests David Banner and Ryan Davis. Ali Siddiq, a Houston native, has emerged as a formidable force in the world of comedy, captivating audiences with his unique blend of humor and storytelling. Raised in the tough neighborhoods of Houston’s Third Ward, Siddiq draws inspiration from his upbringing, infusing his performances with raw authenticity and poignant insights into life’s complexities. His comedic style transcends mere jokes, delving into the intricacies of human experiences with wit and vulnerability.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Music history will be made on February 20 at the Toyota Center as four legendary voices come together for The Queens: When Legends Gather, History Happens, a powerful celebration of soul, funk, and R&B excellence. The one-night event unites Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills on the same stage, bringing decades of iconic hits, unmatched vocals, and timeless performances into one unforgettable night. With each artist representing a cornerstone of Black music history, the evening promises a rare, all-star moment that honors legacy while delivering pure, feel-good greatness.

The early-2000s era of hip hop and R&B will be in full effect on March 12 at the Toyota Center as the B2K and Bow Wow: Boys 4 Life Tour brings a stacked, nostalgia-heavy lineup to the stage. Led by Bow Wow and B2K, the tour celebrates where it all started, featuring live performances from Jeremih, Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Franchise Boyz, and special guests Pretty Ricky. Packed with chart-topping hits, club anthems, and fan-favorite moments, the Boys 4 Life Tour promises a high-energy night that taps straight into the soundtrack of a generation.

General Comedy fans are in for a big night of laughs when the All About Comedy Festival hits Houston on Friday, February 20, 2026, bringing top-tier stand-up to the Arena Theatre. The show is headlined by comedy heavyweights Rickey Smiley and DeRay Davis, promising nonstop humor and unforgettable moments. The night also features Lady Rico, with hosting duties handled by Grossman, rounding out a stacked lineup guaranteed to keep the crowd entertained. With doors opening at the iconic Arena Theatre on the Southwest Freeway, this festival is shaping up to be one of Houston’s must-see comedy events of 2026.

R&B royalty is headed to the stage on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as New Edition brings The New Edition Way Tour 2026 to fans for a night filled with timeless hits and legendary performances at the Toyota Center. Joining them are fellow icons Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton, creating a powerhouse lineup that spans generations of classic R&B. From New Edition’s groundbreaking catalog to Boyz II Men’s smooth harmonies and Toni Braxton’s unmistakable vocals, the tour promises an unforgettable evening celebrating love, soul, and musical excellence.

Houston is getting ready for a major moment as Cardi B brings her Little Miss Drama Tour to the city on March 4 at the Toyota Center. Known for her high-energy performances, chart-topping hits, and larger-than-life stage presence, Cardi B is set to deliver a bold, theatrical show that matches the drama and glamour fans expect. This stop on the tour promises an unforgettable night of music, visuals, and attitude as one of hip hop’s biggest stars takes over downtown Houston.

Houston is getting ready for a major moment as Cardi B brings her Little Miss Drama Tour to the city on March 4 at the Toyota Center. Known for her high-energy performances, chart-topping hits, and larger-than-life stage presence, Cardi B is set to deliver a bold, theatrical show that matches the drama and glamour fans expect. This stop on the tour promises an unforgettable night of music, visuals, and attitude as one of hip hop’s biggest stars takes over downtown Houston.



Houston’s biggest annual tradition is officially on the calendar as Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo returns March 2 through March 22, 2026, bringing weeks of nonstop entertainment, food, and family fun to NRG Park. Known simply as RodeoHouston, the event blends world-class concerts, professional rodeo competitions, carnival rides, livestock shows, and iconic Texas culture into one massive experience that draws millions of visitors each year. From major music performances to deep-fried favorites and cowboy tradition, RodeoHouston 2026 is set to once again take over the city and remain a must-attend staple of Houston’s spring calendar.

Source: General / FIFA The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to make history as the first 48-team World Cup, and Houston will be one of the U.S. host cities for this global soccer celebration. The tournament runs from June 11 through July 11, 2026, and Houston’s matches are scheduled at NRG Stadium, where fans can expect several group-stage games and potentially knockout matches as the world’s best teams compete for the sport’s biggest prize. With kickoff dates, national teams, and specific match pairings still being finalized, Houston is already preparing to welcome thousands of international visitors and local supporters to what promises to be one of the city’s most exciting sporting events ever.

Toyota Center is excited to welcome GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal powerhouse Fantasia Barrino with special guest Anthony Hamilton on February 14. Fantasia first broke onto the scene in 2004, entering every heart and home, as the Season 3 winner of “American Idol.” She was recently recognized as one of Time100’s Most Influential People of 2024 and in 2023 was selected as one of the entertainment industry’s brightest stars by Variety for their “Power of Women” honor and featured as one of Elle Magazine’s 2023 “Women in Hollywood.” Joining Fantasia is GRAMMY® Award winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, Anthony Hamilton, who has achieved global sales of over 50 million albums. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee notably performed for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, cementing his place in the history books as the “narrator of love.” Don’t miss an unforgettable Valentine’s Day with Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton!

Toyota Center is excited to welcome GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato on May 25! The It’s Not That Deep Tour, with special guest ADÉLA, will bring Lovato’s high-energy dance-pop era to life, marking her first major headlining run in three years. Don’t miss your chance to catch Demi Lovato take over the Toyota Center stage this summer!

Toyota Center is excited to welcome The R&B Lovers Tour on June 6, featuring Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill, and Ginuwine. With powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, The R&B Lovers Tour promises to be the ultimate celebration of the genre, uniting four legendary acts on one stage. Don’t miss an unforgettable evening this summer!

Toyota Center is excited to welcome GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Doja Cat on November 7, 2026 for her Tour Ma Vie World Tour. The tour supports Doja Cat’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, Vie, an adventurous project that pays homage to the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s – all infused with her signature modern twist. With more than 36 billion worldwide streams to date, Doja Cat continues to redefine global pop stardom with her boundary-pushing artistry. Don’t miss your chance to see her perform live at Toyota Center in 2026!

Kenny G is a Grammy-winning saxophonist and one of the most successful instrumental artists of all time, with over 75 million albums sold worldwide. Known for his smooth jazz sound and timeless hits like “Songbird” and “Breathless,” his music has defined a genre and captivated audiences for over four decades. Kenny G continues to inspire with his signature soprano saxophone and emotionally resonant performances.



Catch him LIVE at Smart Financial on February 10.

See the glitz, glam and breathtaking performances of America’s favorite dance show in a city near you with this ALL-NEW SHOW starring your favorite pros Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hailey Bills and special guests to be announced!



Experience the excitement, athleticism, and the artistry of the ballroom, live, up-close and personal…for an unforgettable night that you won’t want to miss!

Hip-hop fans can catch Ghostface Killah live in Houston on January 17 when the legendary Wu-Tang Clan member takes the stage at the House of Blues Houston. Known for his sharp lyricism, classic albums, and lasting impact on hip-hop culture, Ghostface Killah’s Houston stop promises an up-close, high-energy performance packed with fan-favorite tracks and deep cuts, making it a must-see night for rap fans in the city.

Houston hip-hop fans can catch That Mexican OT live on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, when he brings his Herd The Cattle Tour to the House of Blues Houston. Set to kick off at 7 p.m., the show promises a high-energy night packed with Southern rap vibes, crowd favorites, and the raw performance style that has made That Mexican OT one of the most talked-about rising artists in hip hop.

Houston hip-hop fans are in for a high-energy night on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, when Hanumankind brings his OTW Tour: North America 2026 to the House of Blues Houston with a 7 p.m. show that’s part of his breakout headlining trek. Born Sooraj Cherukat and known for blending global influences with hard-hitting hip-hop, Hanumankind has quickly risen as an international rap force, and his Houston stop promises fans a lively set filled with standout tracks from his viral catalog.

Houston fans can catch hometown star Monaleo live on Friday, March 6, 2026, when she brings the Who Did The Body Tour to the House of Blues Houston. Set for a 7 p.m. show, the night promises high energy, confident bars, and crowd favorites as Monaleo continues her rise with a headlining performance in her home city, making this a must-see stop for Houston hip-hop fans.

R&B fans can catch rising star Josh Levi live in Houston on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, when he takes the stage at The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston. Set for a 7 p.m. show, the intimate performance will spotlight Josh Levi’s smooth vocals, emotional songwriting, and modern R&B sound, making it a perfect night out for fans who appreciate up-close live music and soulful vibes.

R&B fans can catch Sabrina Claudio live in Houston on Saturday, March 7, 2026, when she brings her Fall In Love With Her – The Tour to the House of Blues Houston. Set for a 7 p.m. show, the night promises a soulful, intimate performance filled with smooth vocals, emotional storytelling, and fan-favorite tracks, making it a must-see stop for lovers of modern R&B.

Soul and R&B fans can catch Leela James live in Houston on Thursday, March 19, 2026, when she brings her 2BHONEST tour to the House of Blues Houston. Scheduled for a 7 p.m. show, the night promises powerhouse vocals, raw emotion, and timeless soul as Leela James delivers the kind of heartfelt, no-frills performance that has made her one of R&B’s most respected voices.

R&B and comedy fans can look forward to a unique night on Friday, February 13, 2026 at Bayou Music Center, as Musiq Soulchild and Lil Duval team up for Love & Laugh 4. Set for an 8:30 p.m. show, the event blends smooth, soul-stirring music with laugh-out-loud comedy, delivering a perfect mix of romance, humor, and grown-folk vibes just in time for Valentine’s weekend.

Toyota Center is excited to welcome comedian Katt Williams on March 14 as he returns with an all-new show featuring fresh material, sharp wit, and his unmistakable energy. With a career spanning over two decades, Katt has built a worldwide reputation for his sold-out arenas, unforgettable film roles, and critically acclaimed stand-up specials. Now, he’s back on the road with The Golden Age Tour, a night of comedy you won’t want to miss.

Comedy fans can catch Deon Cole live at Bayou Music Center for a night of sharp humor and nonstop laughs at this 18+ event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m., setting the stage for Deon Cole’s signature mix of smart, unfiltered comedy and crowd-favorite observations. Known for his standout stand-up, television roles, and relatable storytelling, the show promises an entertaining night out for fans ready to laugh loud and often.



Hip-hop fans can catch YFN Lucci live on Friday, February 20, 2026, when he brings the ALREADY LEGEND. The 2026 Tour to the stage for an 8 p.m. show. Known for his melodic street anthems and emotionally driven records, YFN Lucci’s tour stop promises a high-energy performance packed with fan favorites and powerful moments, making it a must-see night for rap fans in the city.

R&B fans can catch Mariah the Scientist live on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Bayou Music Center, as she brings her HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR to the stage for an 8 p.m. show. Known for her emotionally raw lyrics and hypnotic vocals, Mariah the Scientist’s tour stop promises an intimate, soul-stirring night filled with fan favorites and heartfelt performances that hit deep.

Comedy fans can catch Tony Rock live in Houston with multiple shows at the Houston Improv. Tony Rock hits the stage on Friday, January 23, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., followed by Saturday, January 24, with performances at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Known for his sharp wit, relatable humor, and energetic delivery, Rock’s Houston run offers plenty of chances to catch one of comedy’s most entertaining voices in an intimate club setting.

Comedy fans can catch Kountry Wayne live in Houston with a multi-night run at the Houston Improv. The run kicks off on Thursday, February 5, with a 7:30 p.m. show, followed by Friday, February 6, featuring shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and continues on Saturday, February 7, with a 7 p.m. performance. Known for his viral humor, real-life storytelling, and high-energy delivery, Kountry Wayne’s Houston dates promise nonstop laughs and an intimate comedy club experience.

Comedy fans can catch Aries Spears live in Houston during an extended run at the Houston Improv. The shows begin Thursday, February 19, with a 7:30 p.m. performance, followed by Friday, February 20, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Aries returns Saturday, February 21, for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows, and wraps up the weekend on Sunday, February 22, with a 7:30 p.m. set. Known for his razor-sharp impressions, fearless commentary, and unapologetic humor, Spears’ Houston stop offers multiple chances to catch one of stand-up comedy’s most outspoken voices.