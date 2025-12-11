One Gotta Go: The Phone-Theme That Shut Down Good Morning H-Town

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

National App Day brought the chaos early on Good Morning H-Town, and today’s One Gotta Go category — Wireless Wipeout — might be one of the most on-theme and entertaining ones we’ve ever done. We put four phone-inspired bangers up against each other: Beyoncé’s “Video Phone,” Soulja Boy and Sammie’s “Kiss Me Thru The Phone,” Young Thug & Travis Scott’s “Pick Up The Phone,” and Yo Gotti’s “Down in the DM.” The listeners showed no mercy. Y’all came in pressing buttons and deleting songs like they were apps taking up storage.

And the first shock of the morning: “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” was the first to go. I don’t know what Soulja did to deserve that, but y’all sent that man straight to voicemail with zero hesitation. Then came the real plot twist — even though listeners wanted “Video Phone” gone first, Jas said “Not on my watch!” and saved it for the city. Don’t play with Houston’s love for Beyoncé. But even the Queen couldn’t escape elimination forever… “Video Phone” became the second track to go. After that, Young Thug and Travis Scott’s “Pick Up The Phone” got hung up on next, leaving the final spot wide open for one song to claim the crown.

And honestly? The winner couldn’t have been more perfect. Yo Gotti’s “Down in the DM” reigned supreme — as it should. If we’re talking apps, tech, and the way people really act on their phones, this is the national anthem. Yo Gotti had every snap chatting that kitty! The song is messy, it’s real, it’s fun, and the remix with Nicki Minaj? Please. That version still clears. Today’s Wireless Wipeout proved one thing: the listeners know exactly how this digital world works, and nobody captures the spirit of sliding, swiping, and sneaking like Yo Gotti. BennettKnows