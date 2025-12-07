Atlanta’s “The Shhh Show” returned to the Buckhead Theatre and delivered its signature mix of raw talent, humor, and unapologetic crowd participation.

Hosted by Big Facts Network co-founder Big Bank, the night upheld the show’s legendary rule: if the crowd loves you, they cheer. If not, they unleash the show’s signature stuffed emojis.

BOSSIP’s very own, Lauryn Bass, was on the red carpet and inside the theater as artists, celebrities, producers, and industry insiders gathered for one of the city’s most unpredictable showcases. A regular weeknight turned into a loud, unfiltered love letter to talent, culture, and crowd control. From the red carpet to the final performance, it felt like Atlanta’s version of Showtime at the Apollo, with a 2025 twist.

Red Carpet Vibes: Confidence, Nerves, and Full ATL Creativity

Before anyone hit the stage, the Buckhead Theatre lobby felt like a pre-game for something bigger. Contestants, celebrity guests, sponsors, and industry scouts flowed through, dressed like they expected to be seen. Food, drinks, and camera flashes circulated the room.

The carpet opened with performers eager to introduce themselves before stepping into the Apollo-style arena.

Ravi Official, dressed in her signature pink, reflected both nerves and intention.

Her performance drew from early 2000s girly pop influences like Janet Jackson and Britney Spears. Before hitting the stage, she grounded herself through silence, prayer, and reminding herself she’s “here to have a good time.”

Southern soul artist Da Big Hommie arrived ready to blend vocals, dance, and charisma.

“I’m a Southern soul artist,” he said. “We bringing it to the masses tonight with Big Bank and The Shhh Show.”

He also came with tequila on deck, promoting his single “Bottle of Tequila” and offering to share bottles with guests.

Contortionist and aerialist Nikki Crenshaw brought athleticism and emotion to the stage.

Inspired by artists like Ciara, Nikki fused dance, contortion, and hoop work into a routine she described as “a release.”

Backing her was One Bad A** Drummer, an Atlanta Hall of Fame musician known for fiery drum solos—literally.

“All the things I’ve been through in my journey, all that just comes out when I’m playing,” he said.

A Night Where the Crowd Decides

Inside, the energy shifted from anticipation to intensity.

Comedian Henry Welch opened the show before Big Bank took over hosting duties with his trademark honesty-first approach.

More than fifteen contestants competed across rap, R&B, comedy, and performance art. Surprise sets from Mykko Montana and Shamar McCoy sent the room into a frenzy, proving The Shhh Show is as much about ATL culture as it is about competition.

One of the standout artists of the night was 22-year-old rapper Hooper James, who ultimately won.

On the carpet, he shared with BOSSIP that people were already counting him out, letting him know he was going to get items thrown at him.

“So apparently I might get some s*** thrown at me, but s***, that’s cool.”

Influenced by J. Cole, Mac Miller, and Adele, he performed “Amoreto,” a song he made two years ago.

“It starts from the minute I wake up,” he told me. “I go to the gym, I meditate. The lyrics are engraved. It’s just about getting up there and doing it.”

He reads energy in the room and adjusts his performance in real time.

“Everyone gets nervous, but it’s how you handle it,” he said. “I feed off energy.”

His control, pen, and calm confidence carried him to the top spot.

But we’ve got to address the opposite side of things. Poop plushies were getting thrown at almost every other artist that captured the stage. One moment in particular was especially controversial as Marie Stylez from Kansas exited the stage from a booing audience and delivered a fiery response.

“This b**** who keeps throwing stuff at me,” Stylez yelled into the mic while pointing into the crowd, “Your fashion is trash with your 27 piece,” and threw the poop plush at the audience, storming off. Are you not entertained?

Artists Carving Their Own Lanes

Bronx-born singer Chandler Rue brought R&B to the stage with her cover of SWV’s “Weak.”

“I want y’all to be singing along with me,” she told me, glowing in a soft glam look.

She recently dropped her single “Where Have You Been,” marking her second release of the year.

“Rehearse, vocal warm-ups, tea, breath work, prayer,” she said of her process. “Preparation is key.”

Georgia-raised Chino Cappin followed with his own brand of R&B and hip hop.

Industry Eyes Watching Closely

Beyond performers, the room was packed with people who scout talent, shape culture, and invest in entertainment.

Celebrity host Zach Hinton praised the show’s modern Apollo energy.

“It pushes you to work harder,” he said. “A lot of the ‘losers’ end up major talents because of moments like this.”

Content creator and filmmaker Barber Tee attended to scout for his upcoming movie.

Producer Fat Man Go Hard, celebrating twenty years in the industry, also came to watch for potential breakout artists.

Kilo Swayy from NowThatsTV confirmed he came for both laughs and casting opportunities.

Culture referee Ray Daniels arrived to support Big Bank and uplift performers.

Behind the show’s wild energy is a foundation built by partners and sponsors.

Executive Brandon Young helps bring corporate structure to the production.

“It’s not just about today’s show, it’s what happens leading up to it,” he said.

Crash to Cash CEO George returned for his second year as a sponsor.

The Ivy Showroom dressed multiple guests in fur looks that elevated the carpet.

Atlanta’s Most Honest Talent Stage

From heartbreak contortion routines to R&B crooners, from meditation-powered rap to tequila-fueled Southern soul, The Shhh Show lived up to its reputation.

It’s raw, it’s risky, it’s real.

