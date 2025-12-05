Brandy, Beyoncé & A Whole Lot of Miscommunication

Source: Courtesy of Tre Media / Tre Media

Listen… let me go ahead and say this loud and clear: I love Brandy. That’s forever “the vocal bible,” the blueprint, that girl. And Beyoncé? Come on now — she is one of the biggest, most impactful artists in the entire world, period. But the talk over the last few days has been wild. After Ray J jumped online calling out Beyoncé and JAY-Z for attending The Boy Is Mine tour multiple times without taking a picture with Brandy, the internet started spiraling. Then some suspicious comments showed up from Brandy’s Instagram under a Beyoncé fan page, and Brandy’s team had to step in saying her page was hacked. And right when folks started calming down, a new report dropped claiming Brandy and Beyoncé supposedly “don’t rock with each other,” based on backstage moments, old tension, and the rise-to-superstardom gap that may have changed their relationship over the years.

Now, I’ma be real with y’all the way I was on the show: I personally want no parts of the Beyoncé vs. Brandy mess. Not here, not today, not ever. These are two Black women who have shaped music in ways most people could never understand. Brandy came first — she walked so a lot of girls could run. Beyoncé took the torch and went global with it. There’s room for both. Whatever happened years ago? Whatever feelings got hurt or wires got crossed? It happens. Fame complicates everything. But I don’t need the internet dragging these women or trying to turn it into a beef that honestly just feels like miscommunication, timing, and a whole lot of people talking for them. If anything, the only person who truly meant well in all this chaos might be Monica — because baby, the moment she grabbed Ray J’s phone? She knew. She said it herself: “He means well.”

But here’s what I want — and what I said on-air: I would LOVE to see Brandy and Beyoncé share a moment right here in Houston. Beyoncé’s city. Home turf. A place where love hits different. The tour is headed to the Toyota Center on Sunday, and with Keisha Cole added to the lineup? Whew, it’s already a night. But imagine Brandy and Bey finally ending all this noise with one good picture, one good hug, one good moment between two women who’ve both given the world classic after classic. That’s the energy the culture needs. That’s the moment I’m manifesting. And Houston? Baby, we could make that happen.