Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Get ready to hear a whole lot of “haaan’s”, French Montana and Max B are dropping a new project together.

This one hits different for fans of Biggaveli and French, as the duo announced a new installment of their Coke Wave mixtape series. Both Montana and Max did a collab post on Instagram to let the fans know, “Coke Wave NARCOS 3.5 – January 9th 2026 COKE WAVY SEASON BACK IN EFFECT.”

The Wave God has been applying pressure since coming home. He recently dropped a new single, “No More Tricks,” and also announced his first solo album since being back home will be titled Public Domain 7: The first Purge (Patient Zero). The project is set to arrive on December 3rd. The following month, it’ll officially be Coke Boy season.

The two NY MCs have been cooking up the Coke Wave series since 2009. Giving fans hits like “The New Wave“, “Here It Is“, “No No No (Hey We Love You)”, and more.

Max has been in a good creative space since returning home. In a conversation with Billboard last month, he talked about what fans can expect from the Wave: “It’s going to take me a little second to shake the rust off. I had went to the studio yesterday and the mic was sounding too perfect. So, it was a little throwing me off a little bit.”

After serving 18 years in jail, Biggavel is home, and the dynamic duo is back together.

French Montana & Max B Announce ‘Coke Wave 3.5’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com