Odell Beckham Says He Can’t Survive on $100M … Let’s Talk About It

Source: Jeff Zelevansky / Getty

Listen… welcome to today’s Unhinged News, because Odell Beckham Jr. really got on Alix Earle’s podcast and said he can’t survive off a $100 million, five-year deal. BABY. I had to pause the video, blink twice, and clutch my debit card like it was my emotional support animal. Now look — I get it. When you’re famous, your bills don’t look like ours. You got stylists, chefs, trainers, security, private jets, and people in your entourage who think “I got you” means “I’m paying for everybody.” But “can’t survive”? Odell, sweetheart… if I even saw $100M in my bank account, I’m surviving, thriving and investing!!!

But here’s the thing — and I’ll be fair — the math is mathing a little. A $100M contract sounds like $20M a year, but once Uncle Sam, state taxes, agent fees, insurance, union dues, and everybody you know calling you “big head, can I borrow something?” takes their cut… you’re realistically left with maybe $10–11M a year. STILL life-changing money, but if you’re living that superstar lifestyle with multiple homes, staff, luxury cars, and a payroll bigger than a small company? Yeah… that money might disappear faster than Odell changes hairstyles. So when he says he “can’t survive,” it sounds wild to us everyday folks — but in his world, where the bills come with commas? He might actually be telling the truth. Still, let me be clear: if Odell ever wants lessons on how to survive on $100M, tell him to call me. First tip: baby, stop buying $15K outfits you’re only wearing once. Second tip: learn what a savings account is. Third tip: let me hold something, I’ll show you how to do it!!!!