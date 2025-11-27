Dabl Network Dishing Out Thanksgiving Throwbacks With ‘Dine With Dabl’ Marathon

Source: Dabl Network

Dabl Network is delivering a feast of familiar favorites this holiday with “Dine with Dabl,” a Thanksgiving marathon filled with sitcom classics, comedic chaos, and cozy family moments.

The annual programming event airs Thursday, November 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT and spotlights beloved holiday episodes from The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin, Girlfriends, Living Single, Sister, Sister, Everybody Hates Chris, Are We There Yet?, One on One, Half & Half, Moesha, and The Parkers.

A press release reports that the curated collection brings together fan-favorite families, festive storylines, and nostalgic laughs for viewers settling in for the holiday.

Full “Dine with Dabl” Schedule

Thursday, November 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT 7 am and 7 pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “A Thanksgiving to Remember” 7:30 am and 7:30 pm – The Jamie Foxx Show “Too Much Soul Food” 8 am and 8 pm – Martin “Thanks for Nothing” 8:30 am and 8:30 pm – Martin “Feast or Famine” 10 am and 10 pm – Girlfriends “Fried Turkey” 11 am and 11 pm – Living Single “Love Takes a Holiday” 11:30 am and 11:30 pm – Living Single “Thanks for Giving” 1 pm and 1 am – Sister, Sister “Thanksgiving in Hawaii (Pt 1)” 1:30 pm and 1:30 am – Sister, Sister “Thanksgiving in Hawaii (Pt 2)” 2 pm – Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Thanksgiving” 2:30 pm – Are We There Yet? “The Thanksgiving Episode” 3 pm – One on One “Thanksgiving It to Me, Baby” 3:30 pm – Half & Half “The Big Thanks for Forgiving Episode” 4 pm and 4 am – Moesha “Thanksgiving” 4:30 pm and 4:30 am – Moesha “All This and Turkey Too” 5 pm and 5 am – The Parkers “It’s A Family Affair” 5:30 pm and 5:30 am – The Parkers “Turkey Day Blues”

Viewers can find where to watch at DablTVNetwork.com.

