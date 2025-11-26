Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Juvenile to Bring NOLA Energy to the Bayou Classic Halftime Show

Published on November 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

New Orleans icon and rap legend Juvenile is gearing up to deliver a show-stopping performance alongside the world-famous Southern University Human Jukebox during the 52nd annual Bayou Classic halftime show. The announcement dropped Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 25, when Bayou Classic officials took to social media to confirm the news—instantly sending excitement across the HBCU community and beyond.

This year’s Bayou Classic showdown pits the Southern Jaguars against the Grambling State University Tigers inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Nov. 29, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Fans can expect the energy in the Dome to be electric as two powerhouse programs hit the field and Juvenile brings his unmistakable New Orleans spirit to one of the region’s most beloved traditions. A full schedule of Bayou Classic events is available online.

It’s also shaping up to be a standout year for Juvenile. In addition to his music gaining viral traction across social media, he recently launched his new podcast with Mannie Fresh, Still 400, which has already earned rave reviews.

Check out Episode 2 of Still 400 below.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Happy black extended family talking during Thanksgiving lunch in dining room.

Hilarious Black Thanksgiving Memes & GIFs That Will Have You Cracking Up

Hip-Hop Wired

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Questions Donald Trump's Mental Capacity

Hip-Hop Wired
JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point Tour Event At Ole Miss

Does Donald Trump Approve?: Erika Kirk Reveals Turning Point Will Support JD Vance's Potential 2028 Presidential Run

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

Literacy Expert Juelz Santana Says Children Don't Need To Read

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close